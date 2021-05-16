We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Awaawaroa Bay / Cheshire Architects

© Jackie Meiring© Jackie Meiring© Jackie Meiring© Jackie Meiring+ 17

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
New Zealand
  • Architects: Cheshire Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jackie Meiring
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Brightgreen, iGuzzini, Alround Sheetmetals, Aurora Aether, Brodware Yakato, Canvas Installer, Dave Harmes, Docril, Earthscape, Enviropaints, Forma, George + Willy, George Nelson, Jane Burn, Kip&Co, Lacanche, Lancer Aluminium, Landscene Landscaoping, Macrocarpa, Madder & Rouge, +17
  • Landscape: Landscene Landscaping
  • Design Team:Nat Cheshire, Sarah Gilbertson, Kate Walker
  • Contractor/Builder:RAMMA Construction
  • Engineering:TD Structures
  • Collaborators:Interiors & Coverings (Canvas manufacturer and installer)
  • Country:New Zealand
© Jackie Meiring
Text description provided by the architects. The patrons of this home fell in love with this south-facing site and the idea of occupying it without formality and off grid.

© Jackie Meiring
Floor plan
© Jackie Meiring
We proposed an encampment: three small buildings embodying different parts of that occupation, clustered around a loose sun-drenched courtyard. We hoped to celebrate the difference between inside and outside - and the reinforcing, occupying and eroding of the threshold between those states.

© Jackie Meiring
East elevation
A chapel-like living room lined with fragrant old timber. A space perfect for two or twenty (and a couple of dogs). Hunkered down on a windy evening around a fire on a sofa carved from the room itself. A family meal at the outdoor bench, blurring the kitchen and courtyard into one. Canvas cloaked sleeping spaces lined inside with timber and creaking gently like yachts. Window frames big enough to shower in. A bunkroom which feels intimate but sleeps 10, each in their own nook.

© Jackie Meiring
The spaces are a family of related but not identical siblings. The detailing is pragmatic but restrained. Comprising a single gable and a couple of sheds, this little home was conceived carefully, built simply, and dressed informally. We hoped this would be enough to slough away the memory of the city entirely.

© Jackie Meiring
Project gallery

Cheshire Architects
Cite: "Awaawaroa Bay / Cheshire Architects" 16 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961660/awaawaroa-bay-cheshire-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

