Bjarke Ingels, Keré, Kamara: Discover the Internships and Lectures of 'Architecture for Humanity' 2021 Edition

Pandemic, economic crisis, migration and climate change: every area –from the periphery of our metropolis to the most remote tropical village– can now be defined as an "emergency context". The United Nations –already before the pandemic cycle– estimated that the fragmentation of conflicts, combined with the effects of the economic and ecological crisis, was generating a humanitarian emergency greater than that caused by the Second World War.

In this context, the architect plays a fundamental role, because architecture responds to man's primary needs. Finding shelter, receiving education, living healthy are rights that require "containers" in the first place, and architecture –great architecture– would be very little if limited to contexts of well-being; since man is at the center of architecture, and man, in any context, in any condition, deserves dignity and beauty.

This is why the course in Architecture for Humanity was born, to train designers who know how to compose meaningful architectures even in the most complex contexts, to bring quality where you have always designed to the bottom, beauty where you are used to not seeing it.

Accustomed to designing in terms of objectives, budget, and understanding of anthropological phenomena, the designers will –instead– acquire a method that can be used in any context, capable of optimizing resources and design stimuli to produce, in any condition, a refined architectural phenomenon.

Through the study of the global scenario and the comparison with the experience of some of the most authoritative voices in the field (from the UN to representatives of the government of territories in emergency), the designers will focus on the technical and compositional strategies to be adopted in the humanitarian, social and emergency field, during 76 hours of lessons, 32 hours of workshop and numerous interventions by renowned professionals.

At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration within the partner studios. Apply Now!

Special Lectures

ANUPAMA KUNDOO | ANUPAMA KUNDOO ARCHITECTS: Volontariat Home for Homeless Children: Architectural quality of a humanitarian project.

Volontariat Home for Homeless Children: Architectural quality of a humanitarian project. TATIANA BILBAO | TATIANA BILBAO ESTUDIO: Low-income houses: living in Acuña, Mexico.

Low-income houses: living in Acuña, Mexico. GIANCARLO MAZZANTI | EL EQUIPO MAZZANTI: España Library: culture and beauty in Medellín - Colombia.

España Library: culture and beauty in Medellín - Colombia. NICOLA SCARANARO | FOSTER + PARTNERS: Ethics and social responsibility: architecture according to Foster + Partners.

Ethics and social responsibility: architecture according to Foster + Partners. JEAN PAUL UZABAKIRIHO | MASS DESIGN: Justice & Beauty: experiences from Rwanda.

Justice & Beauty: experiences from Rwanda. SHIGERU BAN | SHIGERU BAN ARCHITECTS: Research in material: paper shelter Haiti.

Research in material: paper shelter Haiti. RAUL PANTALEO | TAM ASSOCIATI: Beauty as a principle of justice.

Beauty as a principle of justice. MARIAM KAMARA | ATELIER MASŌMI: Architecture as an instrument of the common good.

Architecture as an instrument of the common good. DIANA LOPEZ CARAMAZANA: Transposition of community objectives into government agendas.

Transposition of community objectives into government agendas. GIUSEPPE GRANT | ORIZZONTALE ARCHITETTURA: Self-construction and new models of social architecture.

Self-construction and new models of social architecture. MARIO CUCINELLA | MCARCHITECTS: Vernacular architecture and innovation: the tradition of places as a source of inspiration.

Vernacular architecture and innovation: the tradition of places as a source of inspiration. DIÉBÉDO FRANCIS KÉRÉ | KÉRÉ ARCHITECTURE: Bridging the Gap: self-building in Burkina Faso.

Save this picture! Eduardo Souto de Moura at YACademy. Image Courtesy of YACademy

Topic: DESIGN OF HOMELESS SHELTERS AND COMFORT STATIONS IN NEW YORK

Tutor: Giulio Rigoni | BIG BJARKE INGELS GROUP

Description: The workshop will represent the occasion of practical synthesis to test all the notions available through the other teaching modules, ensuring strategic answers with respect to a real architectonic design. In collaboration with the Department of Territorial Planning of New York City, the course will focus on the topic of “comfort station” and of “homeless shelters”, garrisons that can guarantee various fundamental services to the weaker section of society in one of the most iconic cities in the west. Thanks to the workshop, students will have the opportunity to deal with a current topic but unconventional, which seeks solutions to real problems in a well-being context, but at the same time sign of enormous complexities and social inequalities. In the dialogue with the New York Department of City Planning, students will have the occasion to have a design holistic experience, which will integrate theoretical and practical aspects of social and natural sciences, with also design, engineering, and planning concepts in the urban context. The workshop is oriented to prototype the best lab results, it will define a multi-disciplinary method aimed at the inclusion of citizens, in order to create a more liveable New York, open to everyone and full of life.

Save this picture! YACademy's students during a site visit. Image Courtesy of YACademy

Internship

At the end of the course, YACademy Placement office will guarantee each student a proposal for an internship/collaboration with some of the studios better matching the topic of the course, with the likes of:

ANUPAMA KUNDOO ARCHITECTS – TATIANA BILBAO ESTUDIO – EL EQUIPO MAZZANTI – FOSTER + PARTNERS – MASS DESIGN – TAM ASSOCIATI – SBGA BLENGHINI GHIRARDELLI

Save this picture! YACademy's students during a workshop. Image Courtesy of YACademy

YAC is an association that promotes architectural competitions aimed at fostering culture and design research. Over the years, YAC has broadened experience of work and collaboration with the main architectural firms of contemporary architecture, dealing with diverse and numerous topics of architectural design. Nowadays, YAC’s expertise can serve young designers better, providing them with the creation of high-level educational programs aimed at polishing the skills of the students and offering them a valuable connection to the labour market. Thanks to the close relationship with internationally renowned professional and academic actors, YACademy is the perfect frame within which to complete or specialize one’s skills, and create a significant link with the most internationally-renowned architectural firms. The location of the courses, also available from remote connection since 2020, is the prestigious headquarters of YACademy: a medieval building located in the heart of Bologna’s historical city center, close to the Two Towers and next to Piazza Santo Stefano; namely, one of the most picturesque areas of the city.

In collaboration with: SCRIGNO - MANNI GROUP - TERREAL - URBAN UP l UNIPOL

General Information

Subscription Open Until October 1, 2021.

5 scholarships Full-Coverage of the Enrollment Cost .

Opportunity to Participate in the Courses from Remote Connection.

Languages: Italian with English translation.

APPLICATION WEBSITE.

For more information visit yacademy.it.

Contact: studenti@yacademy.it