Fielding House / Cheshire Architects

Design Team: Stephen Rendell, Emily Priest, Ryan Fothergill, Pip Cheshire

Architects: Cheshire Architects

Landscape Design: Boffa Miskell

City: Mangawhai

Country: New Zealand

Text description provided by the architects. The house is a glazed pavilion siting in the dunescape above a coastal golf links. The two planes of roof and main floor are joined by three timber clad conic forms that house fireplace, bathrooms and kitchen. A partial lower floor is reached by lift and houses guest suite, garage, storage and plant room.

The glass pavilion is a familiar form in mid-century architecture and is here given some complexity as the cones break up the open expanse of the house. They provide enclosure amid

the open pavilion and unexpected revelation of the house’s spaces and the views beyond as one moves between the gently inclined walls. In a wide-open landscape, the presence of the tapered forms supporting the roof above slows the sitting space and induces a sense of calm repose from which to embrace the wide horizon.