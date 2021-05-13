We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

Save this article
The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration

Entitled Primitive Migration from/to Taiwan, the National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts (NTMoFA) and curatorial teams Divooe Zein Architects and Double-Grass International Co., organized an immersive exhibition for the Biennale Architettura 2021. Taiwan’s Collateral Event for the 17th International Architecture Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will run from 22 May to 21 November 2021 at Palazzo delle Prigioni.

Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice BiennaleCourtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice BiennaleCourtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice BiennaleCourtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale+ 16

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale

As the organizers explain, Portuguese sailors once sailed past Taiwan calling it "Ilha Formosa" in Portuguese, for which it has become known. The profound interaction between Taiwan’s rich geological and ecological appearance, as well as its ethnically diverse cultures, has made the island a unique place to inhabit. For the Biennale, the architectural proposition seeks to ask how Taiwan, with a current population of around 23 million, can maintain its unique way of living and its architectural culture whilst surrounded on all fronts by mountains, forests and oceans.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale

The presentation is unveiled through five existing architectural projects in Taiwan that explore the effects of human and nature interaction: Siu siu – Lab of Primitive Sense, Nature Monastery in Bali, Semi-ecosphere glass house for isolation and meditation, Lab of Primitive Sense and The Forest BIG. The architectural design provides viewers with a tranquil environment that echoes the history of Venice.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale
Courtesy of Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Additionally, the exhibition unites audiovisual and olfaction designs by collaborating with Peruvian director Mauricio Freyre to produce conceptual images and Äi Äi Illum Lab to design interactive elements. Through the collaboration with Äi Äi ILLUM LAB, a candle studio that organizes interactive exhibitions, the presentation invites visitors to experience a unique curatorial concept that stimulates our five senses.

Courtesy Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "The Taiwan Pavilion at the 2021 Venice Biennale Unpacks the Impact of Migration" 13 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961621/the-taiwan-pavilion-at-the-2021-venice-biennale-unpacks-the-impact-of-migration> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream