We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Austria
  5. Gudrunstraße Apartments / BFA x KLK

Gudrunstraße Apartments / BFA x KLK

Save this project
Gudrunstraße Apartments / BFA x KLK
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

© David Schreyer© David Schreyer© David Schreyer© David Schreyer+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Viena, Austria
  • Architects: BFA x KLK
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  David Schreyer
  • Lead Architect: Heinz Lutter
  • Construction Documents:Jürgen DePaul
  • Design Development:Xaver Kolleger
  • Schematic Design:Heinz Lutter, Christian Knapp, Jonathan Lutter, Fabian Lutter
  • Project Lead:Christian Knapp
  • Fire Protection:IMS Brandschutz
  • City:Viena
  • Country:Austria
More SpecsLess Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Fifty business apartments and six offices were constructed in a new building on an empty lot in Vienna. The first phase focused on supporting work for the necessary rededication.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

In further phases, optimal light conditions were achieved by orienting all of the apartments facing South-East. Noise pollution was reduced by the same measure since the orientation towards a more quiet side street acted as natural sound abatement.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer
Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

The building's facade is comprised of stacked traditional Viennese Schrebergardens (small, intimate garden communities), expressing a strong character in terms of urban development in a neighborhood characterized by predominantly commercial use.

Save this picture!
© David Schreyer
© David Schreyer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1110 Viena, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BFA x KLK
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsAustria
Cite: "Gudrunstraße Apartments / BFA x KLK" 13 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961620/gudrunstrasse-apartments-bfa-x-klk> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream