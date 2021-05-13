Gudrunstraße Apartments / BFA x KLK

+ 29

Construction Documents: Jürgen DePaul

Design Development: Xaver Kolleger

Schematic Design: Heinz Lutter, Christian Knapp, Jonathan Lutter, Fabian Lutter

Project Lead: Christian Knapp

Fire Protection: IMS Brandschutz

City: Viena

Country: Austria

Text description provided by the architects. Fifty business apartments and six offices were constructed in a new building on an empty lot in Vienna. The first phase focused on supporting work for the necessary rededication.

In further phases, optimal light conditions were achieved by orienting all of the apartments facing South-East. Noise pollution was reduced by the same measure since the orientation towards a more quiet side street acted as natural sound abatement.

The building's facade is comprised of stacked traditional Viennese Schrebergardens (small, intimate garden communities), expressing a strong character in terms of urban development in a neighborhood characterized by predominantly commercial use.