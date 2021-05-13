We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Temporary Installations
  4. Spain
  5. The Plastic Museum / delavegacanolasso

The Plastic Museum / delavegacanolasso

The Plastic Museum / delavegacanolasso

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Temporary Installations
Madrid, Spain
  • Client:Shackleton / esplasticos
  • Model:Maqgil, Gilberto Ruiz Lopes
  • City:Madrid
  • Country:Spain
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Text description provided by the architects. An ephemeral museum located in the Square contiguous to the Reina Sofia National Museum, totally prefabricated in plastic for two weeks, assembled on-site in just 2 days and 100% recycled 10 days after its inauguration.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Conceived as the key elements of the campaign to explain the importance of the correct use of plastic, it had to be entirely built out of recyclable plastic. We took advantage of this input by using those unique qualities the material has. The design tries to avoid the common look of the ephemeral installations and choose a more “serious” approach, the plastics used were chosen based on their capacity to be recyclable, their structural performance, transparency...

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The plastic Museum is a simple volume, white and translucent, easily legible but broken by the methacrylate ribs that reflect and transmits the light interior, letting guess the world inside and inviting the pedestrian in.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Through the material, the rules of the game change, having an “invisible” structural system. The museum is a big meccano consisting of 7 structural ribs made of 20mm transparent methacrylate “U” shape beams and pillars. For the facade, the chosen material was white polyethylene, mechanized to be tongue-and-groove so it works as a whole with the ribs. It is a dense material that allows the facade to be self-supporting, it changes its appearance through the day and works as a lantern at night.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

The roof is built with white cellular polycarbonate due to its lightness and thermal insulation. Every piece was cut and numbered by numeric control so it could be assembled on-site in just 2 days and then dismantled to be recycled in 1 day.

© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)
© Imagen Subliminal (Miguel de Guzmán + Rocío Romero)

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Calle de Santa Isabel, 52, 28012 Madrid, Spain

delavegacanolasso
Plastic

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsSpain
Cite: "The Plastic Museum / delavegacanolasso" 13 May 2021. ArchDaily.

