Tonallán House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura

-
Architects: Amarillo Amate Arquitectura
- Area: 700 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Rafael Palacios Macías
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Comex, Interceramic, MOOMA Mosaicos, STATO cocinas, Trimble
-
Lead Architect: Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi
- Design Team:Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi, Cristher Rubio
- Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tonallán is a blend between the traditional Mexican country house and the modern home; It is developed from a pre-existing construction, integrating new spaces conceived from family dynamics.
The existing spaces were given a new use, respecting the previous structures, connecting public and private areas according to the needs of the family, keeping versatility and adaptability between the spaces. The space continuity between the initial construction and the new one was generated by replacing a solid wall with a completely folding one made of wood, creating a flexible and open space that allows the total integration of the internal spaces with the central garden, creating a large terrace designed for family time and contemplation.
The new composition is organized around the central garden, creating an envelope of colored volumes presented on rustic stucco that rehearse plays of light and shadow, complemented with the use of stone pavers, wood, and steel structures.
The garden is conceived and distributed around two majestic and old trees, presenting different atmospheres and ecosystems of classic Mexican gardens, that permit to be walked and contemplated from any corner of the house, showing different textures, colors and fragrances due to its varied plant selection, forming together with the architecture, a warm atmosphere of joy and Mexican tradition.