Tonallán House / Amarillo Amate Arquitectura

+ 25

Houses • Mexico Architects: Amarillo Amate Arquitectura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 700 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Rafael Palacios Macías

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Comex , Interceramic , MOOMA Mosaicos , STATO cocinas , Trimble Manufacturers:



Lead Architect: Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi

Design Team: Carolina H Franco, Antonio V Legaspi, Cristher Rubio

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tonallán is a blend between the traditional Mexican country house and the modern home; It is developed from a pre-existing construction, integrating new spaces conceived from family dynamics.

The existing spaces were given a new use, respecting the previous structures, connecting public and private areas according to the needs of the family, keeping versatility and adaptability between the spaces. The space continuity between the initial construction and the new one was generated by replacing a solid wall with a completely folding one made of wood, creating a flexible and open space that allows the total integration of the internal spaces with the central garden, creating a large terrace designed for family time and contemplation.

The new composition is organized around the central garden, creating an envelope of colored volumes presented on rustic stucco that rehearse plays of light and shadow, complemented with the use of stone pavers, wood, and steel structures.

The garden is conceived and distributed around two majestic and old trees, presenting different atmospheres and ecosystems of classic Mexican gardens, that permit to be walked and contemplated from any corner of the house, showing different textures, colors and fragrances due to its varied plant selection, forming together with the architecture, a warm atmosphere of joy and Mexican tradition.