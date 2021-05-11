We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Hon Xen House / A+ Architects

Hon Xen House / A+ Architects

Save this project
Hon Xen House / A+ Architects
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

© Quang Tran© Quang Tran© Quang Tran© Quang Tran+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  • Principle Architect:Tu Phan Nguyen Truong
  • Design Team:Hoang Quang Dong, Nguyen Long An, Nguyen Trong Huan, Tran Thi Ly Na, Nguyen Thi Lan Anh
  • Steel:Mr. Son
  • MEP:Vo Duc Ton
  • Project Manager:Mr. Du
  • Architects:A+ Architects
  • City:Nha Trang
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in a new resettlement area in Nha Trang, which is a coastal city with white sandy beaches and clear waters. In addition, Nha Trang is well-known for fisheries that are a part of factors in Nha Trang’s economy after tourism, however, this place is facing the problems of the country like losing the traditional careers because the urbanization is growing sharply.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran
Save this picture!
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Nowadays, real estate projects have been appearing in most cities of Viet Nam, and this will consequently lead to clearance compensation of the government to residents with small money to resettle. Moreover, the government allows residents to build their resettlement house without any formulas or rules, thus, most residents have built their house with their greed through large concrete boxes full of usage area, even encroaching the land use. As a result, most residents in this place are facing losing fisheries career because there is no room for it.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

In contrast, Hon Xen House chose another way to solve the challenges and orientated the house to a socially responsible way. Firstly, we proposed a small house that optimized the basic functions to leave space for the front yard and back yard where the members of the family operating their traditional career. It does not only express a modest to the context with a low density but also creates a place to play for the children.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

Secondly, we proposed a façade with a flexible structure to avoid the sunlight from the West and the users can modify the angle of it. The flexible façade includes twelve modules with steel frames and wooden louvers. The specific of a house in Western is the cool atmosphere in a whole day, by the West- South wind, one of the main wind in Nha Trang, except the afternoon when the house is a scorcher. The façade creates a space that brings the users close to the Vietnamese traditional house with a patio, an iconic of cornices.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Last but not least, a low budget was also a problem to concern with the final cost of the house was approximately 35,000 USD. There were two solutions to reduce the cost was using recyclable materials and lending the space. In term of finishing, we chose to use the substance of the materials without using the finished layer, obviously, this solution made the house more rustic and closer.

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

In addition, we collected wooden panels from the old house to create furniture such as the kitchen, sofa, table and steps of the staircase. Recyclable material was not only decreasing the cost of finishing but also saving the memories of the old house. The solution for a small house was to lend the space instead of dividing the house into small spaces, as a result, the cost of construction was saved significantly.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

In conclusion, Hon Xen House is a human story about treatment to the environment through the solutions that we found after analysing the site and stories of the client, and we hope it could inspire young architects about modest architecture. 

Save this picture!
© Quang Tran
© Quang Tran

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A+ Architects
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "Hon Xen House / A+ Architects" 11 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961470/hon-xen-house-a-plus-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream