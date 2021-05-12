Trau Quy House / TOOB STUDIO

+ 35

Design Team: Nguyễn Hồng Quang, Cao Thế Anh, Lê Văn Mạnh

Structure Engineers: Nguyễn Thái Dũng

Architects: TOOB Studio

City: Trâu Quỳ

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Trau Quy house is a bespoke design for a middle-aged family with a simple, nostalgic and introverted lifestyle. The house characterised itself by thorough moderation of details as a celebration of space orientation.

It is an intersection within different buffer zones as well as with nature, which was expressed through the movement of light within a day. On the other hands, we created a responsive design as the house was not completed by construction but having rooms for personalisation of the owners.

These personal touches then contribute to placemaking of the house as well as allowing we architects an opportunity to reflect when coming back after years.