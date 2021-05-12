We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Trau Quy House / TOOB STUDIO

Trau Quy House / TOOB STUDIO

Trau Quy House / TOOB STUDIO
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien

Trâu Quỳ, Vietnam
  • Architects: TOOB STUDIO
  Area:  95
  Year:  2021
  Photographs:  Trieu Chien
  Lead Architect: Nguyễn Hồng Quang
  Contractors: Desicons, Đào Minh Tuân, Đàm Tiến Thành
  Design Team:Nguyễn Hồng Quang, Cao Thế Anh, Lê Văn Mạnh
  Structure Engineers:Nguyễn Thái Dũng
  Architects:TOOB Studio
  City:Trâu Quỳ
  Country:Vietnam
© Trieu Chien
Text description provided by the architects. Trau Quy house is a bespoke design for a middle-aged family with a simple, nostalgic and introverted lifestyle. The house characterised itself by thorough moderation of details as a celebration of space orientation.

© Trieu Chien
Diagram 02
Diagram 02
© Trieu Chien
© Trieu Chien
It is an intersection within different buffer zones as well as with nature, which was expressed through the movement of light within a day. On the other hands, we created a responsive design as the house was not completed by construction but having rooms for personalisation of the owners.

© Trieu Chien
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Trieu Chien
These personal touches then contribute to placemaking of the house as well as allowing we architects an opportunity to reflect when coming back after years.

© Trieu Chien
Cite: "Trau Quy House / TOOB STUDIO" 12 May 2021. ArchDaily.

