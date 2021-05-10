We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Kutta Estate House / EDOM Architecture

Kutta Estate House / EDOM Architecture

© Turtle Arts Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kochi, India
  • Architects:EDOM Architecture
  • City:Kochi
  • Country:India
© Turtle Arts Photography
© Turtle Arts Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This cozy Estate House is designed for Mr.Sendhil Narayan (Faith Estate) in his coffee plantation at a small village ‘Kutta’ in Karnataka. This weekend retreat has a breathtaking view of the Western Ghats from the first floor.

© Turtle Arts Photography
Ground Floor Plan
© Turtle Arts Photography
The main challenge faced was the safety of workers to execute the work with the wildlife surrounding the site.

© Turtle Arts Photography
This house of bare essentials include two bedrooms, a TV lounge, a kitchenette and a viewing deck.

First Floor Plan
The ambiance of the house has been achieved through a mix of rustic natural materials yet with a touch of contemporary design. The cold climate and Misty winds of the site adds to the aesthetic element of the house.

© Turtle Arts Photography
Project gallery

EDOM Architecture
EDOM Architecture
Office

Products

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Kutta Estate House / EDOM Architecture" 10 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961423/kutta-estate-house-edom-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

