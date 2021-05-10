Kutta Estate House / EDOM Architecture

+ 17

Architects: EDOM Architecture

City: Kochi

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. This cozy Estate House is designed for Mr.Sendhil Narayan (Faith Estate) in his coffee plantation at a small village ‘Kutta’ in Karnataka. This weekend retreat has a breathtaking view of the Western Ghats from the first floor.

The main challenge faced was the safety of workers to execute the work with the wildlife surrounding the site.

This house of bare essentials include two bedrooms, a TV lounge, a kitchenette and a viewing deck.

The ambiance of the house has been achieved through a mix of rustic natural materials yet with a touch of contemporary design. The cold climate and Misty winds of the site adds to the aesthetic element of the house.