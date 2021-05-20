Meet the Winners of the 2021 A' Design Awards

Save this picture! Open Village Cinema / Shimu Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

A' Design Award & Competition is the worlds' largest annual juried design competition that honors the best designers, architects, and design-oriented companies worldwide to provide them with publicity, and recognition. The A' Design Accolades are organized and awarded internationally in a variety of categories ranging from industrial design to architecture. Every year projects that focus on innovation, technology, design, and creativity are awarded the A' Award to push them further towards success.

The A' Design Prize contains a series of PR, publicity, and marketing services to celebrate the success of its winners. Most importantly, unlike other design awards, the A’ Design Prize is provided without additional costs.

The A' Design Prize winner's kit includes the following:

The 3D Printed Metal A' Design Award trophy

The annual yearbook in both digital and hardcopy versions

A free gala-night invitation for two people to the award ceremony

Free participation and space allocation in the winners' exhibition (both online gallery inclusions as well as a physical exhibition in Italy)

Translation of award-winning works to 20+ languages as well as international PR Services

Inclusion in the World Design Rankings

Inclusion in BuySellDesign Network

Free subscription to listof.net

Guaranteed publication through IDNN and DXGN Networks to 100+ magazines including Design Interviews & DM Design Magazine

Press release preparation and distribution through DesignPRWire

On April 15, the A’ Design Award & Competition announced the results of the 2020 - 2021 design competition in which 2094 winners were selected from 108 countries in 104 different design disciplines. Entries were carefully evaluated by a jury panel composed of established scholars, prominent press members, creative design professionals, and experienced entrepreneurs. Below we have featured 20 of our top A' Design Award Winners for 2020-2021.

Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture! Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

With growing concerns about eco-efficiency, the Time Holiday Mobile Home concept is influenced by futuristic ideas of sustainability and tiny living. The modular pod, which requires no foundation, can easily be transported to any location without the limitations of terrain or topography. Privileging a connection with nature above traditional ideas of land ownership, the Time Holiday Mobile Home asks us to re-imagine our current "modus vivendi."

Memoria Chair / Sergio Sesmero

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Furniture Design

Save this picture! Memoria Chair / Sergio Sesmero. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Sergio Sesmero's Memoria Chair contains an intellectual and cultural narrative, inspired by the Hegelian dialectic applied in Magritte's work. Memoria is based on principles of sustainability, functionality, and the creation of new sensorial experiences. The usage of concrete fabric as the main material element plays with ideas of identity, by taking a medium that is associated with rigidity and presenting it in sensual and organic configurations.

Bonyeon Biodegradable Material / Jooen Lee

Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Sustainable Products, Projects and Green Design

Save this picture! Bonyeon Biodegradable Material / Jooen Lee. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Versatile and innovative, the Bonyeon Biodegradable Material generated by Jooen Lee is a culmination of years of research and experimentation. Bonyeon is a collection of delicate and unusual objects which represent a future in which design is centered around a circular economy model. Produced in a CO2-neutral material cycle, the lamps and trays are made by combining thin layers of adhesives consisting of proteins and microorganisms found in Korea's primary industry byproducts such as rice bran, bark, and seaweed.

Heaven Bloom Kinetic Installation / Whyixd

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Arts, Crafts and Ready-Made Design

Save this picture! Heaven Bloom Kinetic Installation / Whyixd. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Completed in August of 2019, this installation remains in the lobby of a building by Golden Jade Development Corporation in Taichung City, Taiwan. Whyixd intended to sow the seeds of 144 mechanized flowers, blooming into a dynamic art piece. Different patterns and movements allow the flowers to mimic the natural processes of the Nanhu Rhododendron.

Quiet World Sales Center / Bill Xiong

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Quiet World Sales Center / Bill Xiong. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Designed for Hangzhou's electronics industry, the Quiet World Sales Center pays homage to the ecological and electronic elements that make the city of Hangzhou unique. Architect Bill Xiong has focused on an abstract conception of "the net," - a system that serves both technology and plants. The structure of the ceiling reflects "the net" in a precise matrix of arched wood elements that unite to form a tempering canopy. The project was completed in Hangzhou, China, in December of 2020.

Dream River Bay Sales Center Sales Center / Jiang and Associates Creative Design

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Dream River Bay Sales Center Sales Center / Jiang and Associates Creative Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The project, located in Guiyang Qingzhen City, was designed as a sales center and art gallery that incorporates the surrounding natural landscape of mountains and wetland. The designers were inspired by the concept of “Walking In The Air." The result is a unique and dream-like space that explores the future of commercial interiors.

GanDan Bench / ChenYu, ShinChi, BoCheng and JieYi

Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Furniture Design

Save this picture! GanDan Bench / ChenYu, ShinChi, BoCheng and JieYi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The GanDan Bench is a furniture piece that is inspired by the spinning and cocooning of the silkworm. Evident in both its rounded shape and layered texture, the piece pays homage to the traditional craftsmanship of the Aomori Prefecture, in Japan. It is made of golden teak wood veneer, wood, and foam.

Flowers of Clouds Observation Tower and Coffee / Vu Van Hai

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Flowers of Clouds Observation Tower and Coffee / Vu Van Hai. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Influenced by the colorful and romantic city of Da Lat in the Vietnamese highlands, the Flowers of Clouds Observation Tower and Coffee project offers a hill-top observation tower that doubles as a recreational place to enjoy a coffee and a meal. Shaped through the use of lotus imagery, the structure is both functional and sculptural at the same time.

Concert Hall in Warsaw / Tomasz Konior

Platinum A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Concert Hall in Warsaw / Tomasz Konior. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Built and completed in October of 2020 in Warsaw, Poland, the Concert Hall designed by lead architect Tomasz Konior and his team reflects principles of sustainable development, and the desire to make use of the existing urban fabric. Transforming the historic building which was formerly used as an orphanage, the design for the Concert Hall has adapted the rhythms of the existing building while creating an interior world full of intricate acoustic details.

Ho-House Residential Building / Katsufumi Kubota

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020

Save this picture! Ho-House Residential Building / Katsufumi Kubota. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Architecture is a vessel that carves out a tiny space in an infinitely expanding universe. For the heart to truly grasp that the inner space is also part of the universe, it's essential that life dwells in architecture. The site is completely surrounded by various houses. However, the sky’s vastness and closeness were overwhelming, and the clear blue sky shook Katsufumi Kubota's heart. Tasked with assessing the relationship between nature and the mind and engaging the sky, Kubota Architect Atelier creates architecture.

Oath Of The Sea Banquet Space / Wei Zhang

Silver A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! Oath Of The Sea Banquet Space / Wei Zhang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Drawing inspiration from the ancient Chinese phrase, "hǎi shì shān méng" meaning "to pledge undying love, as an oath of eternal love to swear by all the Gods" this innovative event space for weddings has been designed by Wei Zhang to reflect ideas of eternal commitment. The organic design of the space is heavily influenced by the surrounding landscape. The project was completed in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, China in 2019.

The Saints Wear White Chapel / Duyi Han

Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Interior Space and Exhibition Design

Save this picture! The Saints Wear White Chapel / Duyi Han. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

As both an artwork and an interior design concept, The Saints Wear White Chapel pays homage to the anonymous doctors and nurses who have been both heroes and saints during a time of a global crisis. The fresco paintings throughout the interior use the visual semantics of tradition to invoke emotions of respect and sublimity.

Rebuilding the Traditional Row Houses Alteration By Facelifting Facade Zone / cocoon architecture ltd.

Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building, and Structure Design

Save this picture! Rebuilding the Traditional Row Houses Alteration By Facelifting Facade Zone / cocoon architecture ltd.. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Row houses are a common residential typology in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Although individual in nature, the grouped design of row houses often appears as a homogenous mega-complex. By exploring the usage of solid and void space, Rebuilding the Traditional Row Houses transforms the formerly uncharacteristic housing complex into distinguishable individual houses.

Cling Floor Lamp / Dabi Robert

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Lighting Products and Lighting Projects Design

Save this picture! Cling Floor Lamp / Dabi Robert. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Striving to create a deeper connection with interior products, the diaphanous and sculptural qualities of the Cling Floor Lamp encourage a sense of curiosity and human interaction with the light source. The steel base provides stability, while a gooseneck layered with silicon and black woven nylon allows for flexibility.

Colorful Palette Educational Institute / Wei Cheng Lin

Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture! Colorful Palette Educational Institute / Wei Cheng Lin. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Colorful Palette Educational Institute - completed in August 2020 in Hsinchu City, Taiwan - realizes the connection between the local community, education, and heritage. In order to inspire the sensory experience of young children, the kindergarten makes use of experiential learning through the development of sound, sight, and touch. The colourful building takes on a bird's nest-shaped spatial volume, with various areas for teaching, outdoor activities, food preparation, and ecological education.

Walky Chair / Armando Mora Medina

Bronze A' Design Award 2021 in Furniture Design

Save this picture! Walky Chair / Armando Mora Medina. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Motion is an essential component of human life. Addressing a need for movement and personality in furniture design, the Walky Chair establishes a personal dialogue with the human psyche by incorporating elements of playfulness and excitement. It is crafted using both solid ash and walnut.

Modular Sanitation Tool Room / He Qi and Xinbo Wang

Iron A' Design Award 2021 in Street Furniture Design

Save this picture! Modular Sanitation Tool Room / He Qi and Xinbo Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Designed to be pre-fabricated in a factory and later installed on-site, the Modular Sanitation Tool Room serves to improve urban facility systems by combining public lavatories, garbage disposal, and sorting with the comfort of sanitation workers at the forefront. More than one hundred structures are scheduled to be launched in Shenzhen, China, by the end of 2021.

The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha

Gold A' Design Award 2021 in Architecture, Building and Structure Design

Save this picture! The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Rossmore is a full-service high-end apartment building that reimagines the intersectionality between contemporary design and Art Deco charm. The Rossmore plans to be the first timber mid-high rise apartment building in Los Angeles, responding to the need for sustainable design and construction practices.

Plastic Recurrence Public Bench / HIR Studio

Silver A' Design Award Winner for Furniture Design Category in 2020

Save this picture! Plastic Recurrence Public Bench / HIR Studio. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The legendary river in town was polluted by plastic waste for years. To raise public awareness, HIR Studio design shares the fruit of recycling with the community by collecting household plastic waste from them. As more people appreciate the value of upcycled plastic they will be more motivated to pick up the habit of recycling. Every bench is made by assembling numerous moulded modules, each identical, yet rotated to a specific angle to form curvilinear shapes like the ripples on a river.

Open Village Cinema / Shimu Wang

Golden A' Design Award Winner for Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category in 2020

Save this picture! Open Village Cinema / Shimu Wang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

'Open Village', as suggested by its name, is an open window on literature and film art to enlighten the sleepy farming village where it situated. Pierced brick walls, polygonal glazings and the glazed staircase make walkways weaving through the outer shell occasionally, like sprouts growing through the cracks of a block of clay. When these elements come into play, the stone cold building is turned into an animated dynamic hub, which shows the plant to be rich in vitality and openness.

Early Registration to A' Design Award & Competition for the 2021-2022 period is now open. Learn how to enter your work by clicking this link.