We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Portugal
  5. House in Caniçada / Carvalho Araújo

House in Caniçada / Carvalho Araújo

Save this project
House in Caniçada / Carvalho Araújo

© NUDO© NUDO© NUDO© NUDO+ 16

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Portugal
  • Architects: Carvalho Araújo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  242
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  NUDO
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO

Text description provided by the architects. Casa na Caniçada is located in a densely wooded area next to the Caniçada reservoir, in Vieira do Minho (Portugal).

Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO

A volumetria do edifício existente no terreno foi o ponto de partida para a definição do novo volume composto por três pisos e onde se distribuí um programa tradicional de habitação unifamiliar. O programa mais íntimo encontra-se no piso mais elevado, enquanto que o programa social se distribui pelos dois restantes. No piso inferior a casa “abre-se” para o terreno, como um convite para usufruir da natureza circundante.

Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO

But it is on the middle floor that the house takes on greater expression through two large openings in opposite facades - one ensures the entrance to the house and the other “frames” the landscape facing the reservoir. Together, they ensure a greater sense of continuity between the exterior and the interior and the visual permeability between the arrival path - through the densely wooded hillside - and the Caniçada reservoir.

Save this picture!
First floor plan
First floor plan

In outer space, the intervention was minimized in order to preserve the density of the vegetation, ensuring the feeling of protection provided by the natural surroundings of the land.

Save this picture!
© NUDO
© NUDO

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Carvalho Araújo
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House in Caniçada / Carvalho Araújo" [Casa na Caniçada / Carvalho Araújo] 10 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961362/house-in-canicada-carvalho-araujo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream