House in Caniçada / Carvalho Araújo

+ 16

Houses • Portugal Architects: Carvalho Araújo

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 242 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: NUDO

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Casa na Caniçada is located in a densely wooded area next to the Caniçada reservoir, in Vieira do Minho (Portugal).

A volumetria do edifício existente no terreno foi o ponto de partida para a definição do novo volume composto por três pisos e onde se distribuí um programa tradicional de habitação unifamiliar. O programa mais íntimo encontra-se no piso mais elevado, enquanto que o programa social se distribui pelos dois restantes. No piso inferior a casa “abre-se” para o terreno, como um convite para usufruir da natureza circundante.

But it is on the middle floor that the house takes on greater expression through two large openings in opposite facades - one ensures the entrance to the house and the other “frames” the landscape facing the reservoir. Together, they ensure a greater sense of continuity between the exterior and the interior and the visual permeability between the arrival path - through the densely wooded hillside - and the Caniçada reservoir.

In outer space, the intervention was minimized in order to preserve the density of the vegetation, ensuring the feeling of protection provided by the natural surroundings of the land.