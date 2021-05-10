The Age of Time Office / Reutov Design

+ 7

Project Manager: Reutova Marina

Visualization: Pavlyuk Mihail

Design Engineer : Kulikov Alexander

Photography & Decoration: Gerner Ekaterina

City: Moscow

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. Reconstruction of a small creative office in a 19th-century building. This is the former Tsarist factory for the production of weapons. After the revolution and the Second World War under the USSR, a scientific and technical complex was placed here, and in the future, this place was completely abandoned, turning it into an old office center.

The task was to reconstruct the room in order to create an elegant and fashionable design against the rough textured walls of the room. We decided to leave the old floors in the form of terrazzo pieces of marble, such floors were often made in the USSR, restoring them. Arched ceilings were opened -they gave the room a special charm. We used light, delicate colors, gradients that give the rough room elegance and creativity.

The author's design of tables, shelves, and decorative elements made of glass and aluminum was created specifically for this project, adding bright, modern elements to the interior. The materials of glass and aluminum were chosen not just they remind us of the era of the scientific and technical complex, the preserved old walls and ceilings remind us of the tsarist time.

Mixing modern art with historical architecture from different eras shows us the coexistence of the new and the old from different times. At the same time, we wanted to show how the world should change its attitude to the once military enterprises. Creating the beautiful and making our world even more beautiful and beautiful.