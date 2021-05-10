We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
The Age of Time Office / Reutov Design

The Age of Time Office / Reutov Design

© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina© Reutov Dmitry, Gerner Ekaterina+ 7

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors
Moscow, Russia
  • Project Manager:Reutova Marina
  • Visualization:Pavlyuk Mihail
  • Design Engineer :Kulikov Alexander
  • Photography & Decoration:Gerner Ekaterina
  • City:Moscow
  • Country:Russia
Text description provided by the architects. Reconstruction of a small creative office in a 19th-century building. This is the former Tsarist factory for the production of weapons. After the revolution and the Second World War under the USSR, a scientific and technical complex was placed here, and in the future, this place was completely abandoned, turning it into an old office center.

Floor plan
Floor plan

The task was to reconstruct the room in order to create an elegant and fashionable design against the rough textured walls of the room.  We decided to leave the old floors in the form of terrazzo pieces of marble, such floors were often made in the USSR, restoring them. Arched ceilings were opened -they gave the room a special charm. We used light, delicate colors, gradients that give the rough room elegance and creativity. 

The author's design of tables, shelves, and decorative elements made of glass and aluminum was created specifically for this project, adding bright, modern elements to the interior. The materials of glass and aluminum were chosen not just they remind us of the era of the scientific and technical complex, the preserved old walls and ceilings remind us of the tsarist time. 

Mixing modern art with historical architecture from different eras shows us the coexistence of the new and the old from different times. At the same time, we wanted to show how the world should change its attitude to the once military enterprises. Creating the beautiful and making our world even more beautiful and beautiful.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Moscow, Russia

Reutov Design
