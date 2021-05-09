Offshore Borkum Apartments / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the urban development of Borkum-Reede a series of compact and architecturally sophisticated residential units are being created in the northern part of the harbour for workers in the offshore sector.

The quarter, which includes staff accommodation, retail space and high-quality recreational areas, enjoys an exclusive location on the old naval harbour at the southern tip of the island and is making a key contribution to the revival of the area. In terms of its form, materiality and density, the design reflects on local tradition. Flood protection has been provided by gently modelling the terrain, an approach that goes hand in hand with the warm touch of the timber lamella and the familiar presence of exposed brick as main construction resources.

The generously laid out external areas empathise with the landscape of the surrounding dunes, above which the buildings appear to float.

The brick façades, with their inset block windows and applied loggias, shape the external appearance of the residential blocks while timber slats, which are positioned at rhythmic intervals along the loggias, structure the built volumes.