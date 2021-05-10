We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. Vietnam
  5. Ban Ly School / 1+1>2 Architects

Ban Ly School / 1+1>2 Architects

Save this project
Ban Ly School / 1+1>2 Architects

© Son Vu© Son Vu© Son Vu© Son Vu+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Schools, Renovation
Chiềng Khoang, Vietnam
  • Architects: 1+1>2 Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Son Vu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Daikin, Dulux, Toto, Rang Dong group
  • Chief Architect:Hoang Thuc Hao
  • Client:Chieng Khoan Primary school
  • Design Team:Hoang Thuc Hao, Son Vu
  • Architects:1+1>2 Architects
  • City:Chiềng Khoang
  • Country:Vietnam
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

Text description provided by the architects. Ban Ly village is located in the valley of Chieng Khoan commune, Quynh Nhai District, Son La Province, surrounded by majestic mountain ranges, river and verdant rice fields. Most of the inhabitants are Thai ethnic minority, with the treacherous mountainous area and difficult to approach, the lives of people are still in shortage. Day by day, students have to cross through rivers and hills to go to school. However, the existing school has deteriorated facilities and inadequate classes.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

The goal of this project is school renovation to ensure comfort and respond to the harsh weather condition. The design meets the standards of lighting, ventilation as well as sound insulation for highland school with sufficient function and learning spaces.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

The land is divided into two areas: kindergarten and primary school which has separated by walking paths and playgrounds. The functional blocks are arranged in the North - South direction to avoid solar radiation from the East and West. Cube shapes of classes link to inner halls and courtyards, open up a beautiful picturesque field backdrop creating a space for playground, sport and other outdoor activities.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

The design language is in accordance with local architecture, well balanced but still stands out from the context. Simple and coherent volumes combine with highlight details such as colorful doors, brick walls to create interesting and friendly space for children. Light steel structure and blue, red insulated metal roof adorn colors to the scenario. While walking on the small path across the river, Ban Ly school is vivid to recognize from far away.

Save this picture!
Section
Section

To reduce the cost and improve heat insulation, earth bricks were made using soil from foundation excavation. The material also allows a balanced indoor climate which helps classes stay cool in summer and warm during winter.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

With the hope to transform school into a favorite place for kids, encourage excitement in learning and creativity, the flag raising area becomes a centerpiece by undulating roof lines, painted with mountainous colors, symbolize students’ daily journey wandering up hill and down dale to go to school.

Save this picture!
© Son Vu
© Son Vu

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chiềng Khoang, Quỳnh Nhai District, Son La, Vietnam

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
1+1>2 Architects
Office

Products

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsRefurbishmentRenovationVietnam
Cite: "Ban Ly School / 1+1>2 Architects" 10 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961315/ban-ly-school-1-plus-1-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream