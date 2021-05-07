We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Ajuala Restaurant / Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico + Grupo HCR

Ajuala Restaurant / Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico + Grupo HCR

Ajuala Restaurant / Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico + Grupo HCR

© Onnis Luque© Harold Lambertus© Harold Lambertus© Onnis Luque+ 25

  Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant
Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
  Architects: Grupo HCR, Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico
  Area:  497
  Year:  2019
  Photographs:  Onnis Luque, Harold Lambertus
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Neolith, Artisan, Calligaris Santo Domingo, Holz, La casa del acero, Luminatti, Marmotech, Pavimenta, Robert McNeel & Associates, Roche Bobois Santo Domingo
  Lead Architect: Guillermo Rodriguez, Higinio Llames, Gabriel Gomez, Dis. Sandra Rivas
  Design Team:Leticia Hernandez, Lissamel Ramon
  Clients:Saverio Stassi
  Engineering:Vianca Matos, Tirso Hernandez, Stalin Acosta
  Landscape:Jose Then
  City:Santo Domingo
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Text description provided by the architects. Ajuala is the result of interpreting a customer's passion for what he does; this project, its materiality, and concept, is defined and arises from the first meetings and conversations with Chef Saverio Stassi, the passion and stories that each of its dishes have, was something that infected us to transfer in the Architecture of this project. So, from the beginning we understood that our project had to tell a story, that each of its materials has a strong intention or stories behind it and with this transmit a different feeling or experience, achieve a project that came out of an architecture that is quite standardized in this local market of gastronomy.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Probably what we like most about this project, is something difficult to capture by the general public and it is the creative process of adaptation that had to be done, understanding that previously it was a residential house and the changes had to be minimal but drastic to manage to reuse this building and generate in it a new use for which it was not designed.

© Harold Lambertus
© Harold Lambertus
© Harold Lambertus
© Harold Lambertus

The concept was defined from the beginning, our architectural project was to be a synergy with the Culinary concept of the Chef, our materials mostly had to be local products, local labor and use them in a creative, different way; this concept was the most important point to highlight, highlight through creative design, local materials.

© Harold Lambertus
© Harold Lambertus
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

The entrance is framed by a portico of generous height, which gives it hierarchy, strength and defines the main door 3.00 meters high at the entrance of the restaurant. Lined in aged steel tola, looking for the final effect that nature exerts on material as resistant as steel. Once inside the restaurant, a reception space is generated, which has in the background a cooking space with an ancient Japanese technique that consists of cooking on hot charcoal embers. 

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Once the reception is passed, we have a bar area with a capacity for 5 people. In front of the bar, we generate a complementary area. A high table with a capacity for 10 people, which works as a hybrid between the midpoint of the bar and diner area.

© Harold Lambertus
© Harold Lambertus

The cava area is left with its front access to the bar. The design intention was to generate containers of wine bottles inspired by the long-used feathered blocks in the Dominican Republic. Manufacture them with local labor and as it is a material that absorbs the temperature of the environment and helps keep the wines to their ideal point. The diner area generates a space for 36 personal. With the integration of straight furniture and chairs.

© Onnis Luque
© Onnis Luque

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Santo Domingo Dominican Republic

Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico
Grupo HCR
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantDominican Republic
Cite: "Ajuala Restaurant / Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico + Grupo HCR" [Restaurante Ajuala / Portafoglio Grupo Arquitectónico + Grupo HCR] 07 May 2021. ArchDaily.

