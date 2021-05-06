Panel Discussion: Connecting Talent Across Borders

Save this picture! via IE School of Architecture and Design

An expert panel will discuss the impacts that Brexit has had on the real estate sector and the ability to access international talent; the role of educational institutions in preparing the next generation to share ideas to enrich their professional knowledge; and the importance of maintaining pan-European connections and collaborative opportunities for the built environment as we look towards the future. The session will also provide our community with tailored advice to develop their skillset through gaining and exchanging knowledge across borders.

Panel

Martha Thorne , Dean of the IE School of Architecture and Design

, Dean of the IE School of Architecture and Design Alfonso Benavides , Chairman of ULI Spain, Independent Strategic Advisor to JLL Spain, Secretary of the Board of Directors at AEDAS

, Chairman of ULI Spain, Independent Strategic Advisor to JLL Spain, Secretary of the Board of Directors at AEDAS Deborah Saunt , CPA Board; Director at DSDHA

, CPA Board; Director at DSDHA Abigail Shapiro , Senior Vice President, Office, Retail & Life Science – Europe at ‎Oxford Properties Group

, Senior Vice President, Office, Retail & Life Science – Europe at ‎Oxford Properties Group Emily Laverick, CPA NextGen Vice-Chair; Marketing Director at Built-ID (Moderator)

