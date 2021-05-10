Portugal Explores the Democratic Role of Public Space at the Venice Biennale 2021

In Conflict, the Portuguese Official Representation at the 17th Architecture International Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia, 2021, is co-curated by Carlos Azevedo, João Crisóstomo, and Luís Sobral of depA architects, and Miguel Santos. The exhibition addresses public spaces as arenas of conflict, understood as the action of opposing forces translated as dissension. In Conflict responds directly to the question 'How will we live together?' posed by Hashim Sarkis, curator of the Biennale Architettura, and is based on seven architectural processes involving collective dwellings that were the subjects of broad media coverage and public involvement.

The exhibition focuses on the construction of democratic spaces, its tensions, and, according to many, its decline, catalyzed by the coronavirus pandemic that has been limiting the use of public spaces around the world for more than a year. The curators are also interested in analyzing public space as collective constructions, embracing plurality and dissent.

We are witnessing a polarization in almost every debate or action, which is often the result of political silence or false consensus. Therefore, it is imperative to rethink the democratic space as a place that allows communication and coexistence despite conflicting ideas. – depA architects

The Portuguese Pavilion will be divided into two complementary moments: exhibition and debate. The former provides a narrative of Portuguese architecture through democracy, based on seven processes affected by material destruction, social relocation, and popular participation. Aiming at making the message more accessible, the curators have chosen to portray architecture "in a less disciplinary manner, by selecting a wide range of projects that have been the subject of broad media coverage and public debate, with their struggles amplified by the press." These projects deal with the issue of dwelling, which is a "basic human right, and the in-depth analysis of which reveals the fragile situation that our society needs to overcome."

We are interested in engaging a broad audience of architects in recognizing the social role and political power of architecture by examining the discipline from different perspectives. We feel that architecture is being stripped of this deeper meaning, becoming more of an object of desire and a consumer product. It is important to fight against this tendency. – depA architects

The other side of Portugal's contribution to the Biennale consists of debates coordinated by a multidisciplinary team that includes Ana Jara, Anna Puigjaner, Fernanda Fragateiro, Jorge Carvalho, Miguel Cardina, and Moisés Puente. Six of the events in this section were selected through an international call that had the goal of attracting outside opinions to the discussion proposed by the curators.

The Portuguese pavilion, along with all the other national participations in Biennale Architettura 2021, will be open to the public from May 22 to November 21. Follow our complete coverage of the Venice Biennale here.