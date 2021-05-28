Vaulted and Arched Ceilings in Argentine Houses: Examples Using Brick, Wood, and Concrete

+ 11

A vault is a constructive technique that is achieved by compressing the materials forming it together. While this technique has existed since the time of the ancient Romans, certain types of vaulted ceilings, such as the Catalan or Valencian timbral vault, only reached popularity in some areas of the world at the start of the 19th century thanks to their lost cost and ready availability. With the ability to span over 30 meters and add substantial height to structures, vaulted ceilings became a go-to for the construction of industrial spaces such as workshops, factories, and warehouses.

Smaller arches, on the other hand, are usually prefabricated or constructed in situ out of clay, concrete, or other materials and are used in conjunction with concrete or steel beams or rafters to hold crawl spaces or lofts. In general, they're less curved than traditional vaults since they're generally used for much narrower spaces. Their ease of assembly makes them a popular design technique in many parts of the world.

The aesthetic appeal of vaults and arches, along with their low cost and easy implementation, make them an optimal element to incorporate into contemporary works. In this article, we present 10 works of architecture from throughout Argentina that demonstrate just some of the innovative ways to apply this classic technique:

Vaults

Year: 2018

Location: Villa Elisa, Buenos Aires

Save this picture! Virginia House / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image

Year: 2018

Location: Villa Elisa, Buenos Aires

Year: 2018

Location: Villa Elisa, Buenos Aires

Save this picture! Ceramic House / Ezequiel Spinelli + Facundo S. López. Image

Year: 2019

Location: Villa Elvira, Buenos Aires

Save this picture! House Luisina / Reimers Risso Arquitectura. Image

Year: 2020

Location: Exaltación de la Cruz, Buenos Aires

Save this picture! Viisa House / Francisco Farias Arquitecto y Asociados. Image

Year: 2021

Location: San Vicente, Buenos Aires

Arches

Year: 2014

Location: Funes, Santa Fe

Year: 2018

Location: Belgrano, Buenos Aires

Year: 2018

Location: Béccar, Buenos Aires

Year: 2019

Location: Boedo, Buenos Aires

Save this picture! PH José Mármol House/ Estudio Yama. Image

