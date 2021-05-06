We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. South Africa
  Salvazione Christian School / Local Studio

Salvazione Christian School / Local Studio

Salvazione Christian School / Local Studio

© Dave Southwood© Dave Southwood© Warwick Preddy© Dave Southwood

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Educational Architecture, Elementary & Middle School
Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Design Team:Samantha Trask, Thomas Chapman, Amy Leibbrandt
  • Solar Panels Sponsored By:Waterbility, Rowan Duvel
  • Slide By:Simplet Fiber Glass, Susan and Hans Pletz
  • Climbing Wall Route Set By:Nicholas Botha and Stephen Hoffe
  • Architects:Local Studio
  • Cabinetwork:AE Joinery
  • Custom Woodworking:AE Joinery
  • City:Johannesburg
  • Country:South Africa
© Dave Southwood
© Dave Southwood

Text description provided by the architects. Funded by a non-profit run by a prominent building-supplies company in South Africa, this four-classroom primary school in Mayfair West serves students from the nearby Slovo Park informal settlement in Johannesburg.

© Dave Southwood
© Dave Southwood
Plans
Plans
© Dave Southwood
© Dave Southwood

The 480 m2 structure is situated down the road from Salvazione’s main school, a church building that had housed pre-kindergarten through grade seven. The new development accommodates the younger grades, allowing more space for the upper grades, which remain in the original building.

© Warwick Preddy
© Warwick Preddy

The two classrooms on the top floor benefit from the spaciousness provided by the arched ceiling, making the most out of the school’s small footprint. The facade — a lattice of clear, glazed, and insulated yellow panels that tempers transparency with privacy — and its double-vaulted rolled-zinc roof lend the building a welcoming appearance.

© Warwick Preddy
© Warwick Preddy
Section BB
Section BB

An exterior screen of wax-impregnated pine functions as a subtle security barrier that allows ample natural light to enter the classrooms, all of which face the street. Behind the building is a slide leading from the second level to the playground, where children can ascend the facade via a narrow climbing wall.

© Dave Southwood
© Dave Southwood

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jason St & St Albans Ave, Mayfair West, Johannesburg, 2092, South Africa

