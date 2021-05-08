We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  LimmatSpot Apartments / Holzer Kobler Architekturen

LimmatSpot Apartments / Holzer Kobler Architekturen

LimmatSpot Apartments / Holzer Kobler Architekturen

Mixed Use Architecture, Apartments
Spreitenbach, Switzerland
  • Client:Solintra AG eine Immobiliengesellschaft des UBS CH Property Fund – Swiss Mixed „Sima“ c/o UBS Fund Management Switzerland AG
  • Building Technology:Polke von Moos AG
  • Building Physics:Grolimund + Partner AG, Aarau
  • Electrical Engineering:Enerpeak Salzmann AG
  • Landscape Architecture:PR Landschaftsarchitektur GmbH Arbon
  • Electrical Planning:Scherler AG
  • Fire Protection:Gruner AG
  • City:Spreitenbach
  • Country:Switzerland
© Radek Brunecky
Text description provided by the architects. Outside of Zurich, the "LimmatSpot" presents itself as a new urban development in Spreitenbach (Switzerland). The multifunctional building complex of more than 50'000 sq. encompasses a large array of spaces for service providers, retailers, gastronomy, offices, a multiplex movie theatre with 10 halls as well as 195 apartments. Parking is available in the two underground stories, connected to the buildings.

© Radek Brunecky
The conception of this new city area was inspired by the special location of the area, oriented by its proximity to Spreitenbach and the Limmattalbahn, which will run across the property. The living spaces are divided into segments for families, young couples, and singles. With car-free access and the spacious inner courtyard, the “LimmatSpot” offers a local recreation modality for residents, customers, and employees.

© Radek Brunecky
© Radek Brunecky
Section - FF
© Radek Brunecky
The cinema complex, operated by Pathé will be Spreitenbach’s first cinema, with the largest hall serving as a new community venue. Due to the multi-functionality of the complex, the development becomes a link between the historic village centre of Spreitenbach and the shopping and commerce zones nearby – a “city within the city”.

© Radek Brunecky
Spreitenbach, Switzerland

Holzer Kobler Architekturen
"LimmatSpot Apartments / Holzer Kobler Architekturen" 08 May 2021.

