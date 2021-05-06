We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Other Facilities
  4. France
  5. Student Residence in Paris / NZI Architectes

Student Residence in Paris / NZI Architectes

Save this project
Student Residence in Paris / NZI Architectes

© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Other Facilities, Dorms
Paris, France
  • Structure Engineers:EVP
  • Acoustics Consultants:AGIRACOUSTIQUE
  • Construction Economist:Moteec
  • City:Paris
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli

The Constructive Choice. To reduce the impact of the construction sector, it is important to review our construction methodology and take advantage of techniques using less energy. In this way, we proposed to rehabilitate this office building by filling it with prefabricated wood panels with bio-sourced insulation such as straw. At a lower cost, the project uses a rapid construction technique. Insulation made of straw is a natural and high-performance material.

Save this picture!
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli

The constructive advantage of wood and straw construction and timber walls lies in the possibility of prefabricating the entire wall (load-bearing framework, insulation, joinery, finishing panel interior, exterior cladding). The low weight of the wooden frame and the straw makes it possible to create important walls in the factory. It was very suitable for the renovation of this project. The panels are easily handled on-site with light lifting gear. The straw comes from Ile-de-France (Paris area). Short supply chains are also possible today in the construction industry.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Architectural Parti Pris. Still thinking of building and rehabilitating with principles of sustainable development, the transformation of 4,400 m2 of offices into students' housings also went through general volumetric adaptation.

Save this picture!
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
Save this picture!
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli

In order to bring to the project what the context requires and what housing requires from a qualitative and a sensitive point of view, we proposed to: Open the views to allow direct sunlight in the center of the building, demolishing a full frame and a half. This is an essential condition so that a plurality of rooms benefit from the southern light.

Save this picture!
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli

Create a setback on the last level of the building. A to limit the vis-a-vis; Add value to the basement creating a real “garden level” by demolishing a part of it. This generates a real place of collective life, around which the common spaces of are organized. Everything is naturally lit; Place the project in its context by a set of visual openings and facade, whether facing the park or the surrounding buildings.

Save this picture!
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli
© Juan Sepulveda Grazioli

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:26 Rue Miguel Hidalgo, 75019 Paris, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
NZI Architectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesDormsFrance
Cite: "Student Residence in Paris / NZI Architectes" 06 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961153/student-residence-in-paris-nzi-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream