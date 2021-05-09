We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Barn
  4. United States
  5. Fox Hall Barn House / BarlisWedlick

Fox Hall Barn House / BarlisWedlick

Save this project
Fox Hall Barn House / BarlisWedlick

© Brian Ferry© Brian Ferry© Brian Ferry© Brian Ferry+ 21

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Barn, Houses
Ancram, United States
  • Architects: BarlisWedlick
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  167
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2015
  • Photographs Photographs:  Brian Ferry
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Meccano, Nippa Wood Stove, Vermont Timber Frame
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry

Text description provided by the architects. In Ancram, NY, two hours north of New York City, architecture and interior design firm BarlisWedlick salvaged and relocated a 19th-century barn from a nearby town and transformed it by painting it black with bold, red-framed windows for its new owner. The barn, built with Passive House principles, includes a loft with a fireman’s pole that leads to a studio apartment, a wood-burning stove, and a Tesla charging station. A highlight of the barn is a photovoltaic array built into the roof that provides power to multiple buildings on the property.

Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry

Perhaps the most notable feature, however, is that the property is home to the first natural swimming pool in New York state, which uses water gardens to perform all necessary filtration requirements. The owner also commissioned BarlisWedlick to design a cabin-style home just up the hill on the property. The inspiration for the new construction home drew heavily from the barn. The Passive House-certified structure is clad in ‘Shou-sugi-ban’ charred cedar - the traditional Japanese art of charring cedar, originally a way of preserving the cedarwood to make it more durable.

Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry

The firm used the structural typology of a “barn frame” to tie both buildings together. The home has a green-roofed garage and an energy monitoring system that allows BarlisWedlick to continuously track and compile an ever-growing post-occupancy energy analysis that has been used to refine work on newer Passive House projects. Inside, the house has an open living and bedroom area that can be divided by a wall that rises from within the master suite platforms, plus vintage and built-in furniture.

Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry

Also on the grounds, BarlisWedlick built a 3-story 787 sq. ft. tower with a first-level sauna for the owner. Made with an Alaskan yellow cedar timber frame topped by a metal roof to match the house, it is connected to the main house by a narrow bridge. It has a second level with seating and a table, while the top level has a swing.

Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry
Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry

The materiality of the Sauna Tower mimics the fundamental materiality of the cabin; a strong foundation with a delicate timber frame structure atop, but as a counterpoint to the carefully controlled envelope of the cabin-style home.

Save this picture!
© Brian Ferry
© Brian Ferry

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BarlisWedlick
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureBarnResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Fox Hall Barn House / BarlisWedlick" 09 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961152/fox-hall-barn-house-barliswedlick> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream