We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Schools
  4. United States
  5. The Lawrenceville School Gruss Center for Art and Design / Sasaki

The Lawrenceville School Gruss Center for Art and Design / Sasaki

Save this project
The Lawrenceville School Gruss Center for Art and Design / Sasaki

© Jane Messinger© Jane Messinger© Jane Messinger© Jane Messinger+ 32

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Schools
Lawrence Township, United States
  • Principal In Charge:Vinicius Gorgati
  • Project Leader:Marta Guerra-Pastrián, Lucilla Rosso
  • Project Archtiect:Robert Genova, Grace Tsai Lehrbach
  • Landscape Architect:Andrew Gutterman, Radhika Mahan
  • MEP/FP:VanZelm
  • City:Lawrence Township
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jane Messinger
© Jane Messinger

Text description provided by the architects. The Gruss Center for Art and Design is a new 21st-century student learning center and maker space at The Lawrenceville School that bridges museum space and the school’s visual arts studios. The strategy for enclosure responds to this new typology with simple, neutral materials that allow for transparency and student engagement with the activities happening inside.

Save this picture!
© Jane Messinger
© Jane Messinger
Save this picture!
Axonometry
Axonometry
Save this picture!
© Jane Messinger
© Jane Messinger

Today’s shift in educational paradigm centers on project-based learning to promote cross-disciplinary teaching. Students realize their potential world impact by making things with their hands and fostering their creativity through group collaboration. The project aims to nurture this hands-on culture.

Save this picture!
© Jane Messinger
© Jane Messinger
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Jane Messinger
© Jane Messinger

Work-focused spaces are organized across three levels and include a forum for student engagement, wood and metal shops, clean labs, print and seminar rooms, and large storage areas. The “flex room”, which floats over the forum, is a 2,000-square-foot space that can be divided to suit a variety of needs.

Save this picture!
© Jane Messinger
© Jane Messinger

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lawrenceville, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Sasaki
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsUnited States
Cite: "The Lawrenceville School Gruss Center for Art and Design / Sasaki" 07 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961151/the-lawrenceville-school-gruss-center-for-art-and-design-sasaki> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream