Malinard Youth Center / Carton123 architecten

World
© Olmo Peeters© Olmo Peeters© Olmo Peeters© Olmo Peeters+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Youth Center
Ixelles, Belgium
  • Architects: Carton123 architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  225
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Olmo Peeters
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SVK, VMZINC
  • Structural Engineer:lamda-max, lamda-max
  • Hvac Consultants:tech3, tech3
  • City:Ixelles
  • Country:Belgium
© Olmo Peeters
Making the city. The new youth center is situated on a relatively small site, partly in an existing building. Because the available spaces of the existing ground-floor apartment, which was also included in the new youth center, were relatively small, the largest space of the center was built next to the existing building and gives access to the adjacent small park.

© Olmo Peeters
The interaction with the park is crucial, as it was underused before. With big terrace windows and an outdoor storage area with beach chairs, parasols, and toys, the youth center offers new uses and a renewed dynamism to the public domain.

© Olmo Peeters
© Olmo Peeters
At the corner of the street, a large door with a large window on either side forms a striking entrance to the youth center. This is the most public side of the youth center, the showcase that enlivens the streetscape. The youth center is part of the neighborhood.

© Olmo Peeters
House. The first room is an oversized entrance space, which can be used flexibly (bicycle workshops/exposition space). The second room is a living room that seems to be pushed outside of the building into the patio. The third and largest room of the youth center opens onto the park and at the same time folds around a large chimney, that contains a barbecue. Between the existing building and the new part, there is a kitchen unit, together with the barbecue it can form a gully-fledged outdoor kitchen.

© Olmo Peeters
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Olmo Peeters
The kitchen and the barbecue gained importance during the participation process with the youth. They form the symbolic heart of the youth center, a place where young people can come home.

© Olmo Peeters
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Ixelles, Belgium

About this office
Carton123 architecten
Office

