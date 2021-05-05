Malinard Youth Center / Carton123 architecten

+ 20

Structural Engineer: lamda-max, lamda-max

Hvac Consultants: tech3, tech3

City: Ixelles

Country: Belgium

More Specs

Less Specs

Making the city. The new youth center is situated on a relatively small site, partly in an existing building. Because the available spaces of the existing ground-floor apartment, which was also included in the new youth center, were relatively small, the largest space of the center was built next to the existing building and gives access to the adjacent small park.

The interaction with the park is crucial, as it was underused before. With big terrace windows and an outdoor storage area with beach chairs, parasols, and toys, the youth center offers new uses and a renewed dynamism to the public domain.

At the corner of the street, a large door with a large window on either side forms a striking entrance to the youth center. This is the most public side of the youth center, the showcase that enlivens the streetscape. The youth center is part of the neighborhood.

House. The first room is an oversized entrance space, which can be used flexibly (bicycle workshops/exposition space). The second room is a living room that seems to be pushed outside of the building into the patio. The third and largest room of the youth center opens onto the park and at the same time folds around a large chimney, that contains a barbecue. Between the existing building and the new part, there is a kitchen unit, together with the barbecue it can form a gully-fledged outdoor kitchen.

The kitchen and the barbecue gained importance during the participation process with the youth. They form the symbolic heart of the youth center, a place where young people can come home.