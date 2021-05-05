Residential & Commercial Building Renovation / Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner

-
Architects: Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner
- Area: 406 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Dietmar Strauß
-
-
Lead Architects: Dipl.-Ing. Maren Dannien, Dipl.-Ing. Matthias Roller
- Site Management:M.A. Mirko Jakschic
- Project Planning:M.A. Özlem Özkan
- Collaborating Landscape Architects:Dagmar Hedder
- Structural Engineer:Schneck-Schaal-Braun Ingenieurgesellschaft Bauen mbH
- Surveying:Ingenieurbüro Helle GbR
- City:Tübingen
- Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The neo-classical building conversion and extension blend into the historical context of the old town while retaining the autonomy of style.
The new building distinguishes itself from the old building with modern architecture language, yet forms a natural, integral part of the existing topography. Unfinished plaster matches the natural stone walls in the surrounding area.
The green roofscape contrasts with the sculptural building structure, respectfully embedded into the terraced slope of Schulberg.