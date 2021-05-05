We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Germany
  5. Residential & Commercial Building Renovation / Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner

Residential & Commercial Building Renovation / Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner

Residential & Commercial Building Renovation / Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner

© Dietmar Strauß

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices Interiors, Extension
Tübingen, Germany
  • Site Management:M.A. Mirko Jakschic
  • Project Planning:M.A. Özlem Özkan
  • Collaborating Landscape Architects:Dagmar Hedder
  • Structural Engineer:Schneck-Schaal-Braun Ingenieurgesellschaft Bauen mbH
  • Surveying:Ingenieurbüro Helle GbR
  • City:Tübingen
  • Country:Germany
© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß

Text description provided by the architects. The neo-classical building conversion and extension blend into the historical context of the old town while retaining the autonomy of style.

© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß

The new building distinguishes itself from the old building with modern architecture language, yet forms a natural, integral part of the existing topography. Unfinished plaster matches the natural stone walls in the surrounding area.

© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß

The green roofscape contrasts with the sculptural building structure, respectfully embedded into the terraced slope of Schulberg.

© Dietmar Strauß
© Dietmar Strauß

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Pfleghofstraße 4.1, 72070 Tübingen, Germany

About this office
Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner
Office

