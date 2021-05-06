The Author’s House / SLETH architects

+ 41

Text description provided by the architects. Inside a forest near a lake lies a house. A house for an author, designed by architectural firm SLETH. She comes here every day to work. To get inspired, to think, to read, to write. Stone, wood, and copper are what the house is made of. A palette of colours and materiality found in the nature in which it sits.

A collaboration between the client and nature

SLETH was contacted by the client who had bought a house on a scenic location in a forest near Aarhus. She wanted to build a house that should function as her everyday office getaway.

“In our process, it has been vital to understand the client and how she envisioned the house to perform and function – and at the same time to build the house on nature’s premises, emphasizing and embracing the given reservations of the protected landscape”, says Søren Leth, partner at SLETH and architect on the project.

The living spaces create one open environment in which the client can work; standing up, sitting down, by the kitchen, on the couch, outside and indoors. The walls act as bookcases and the large glass openings allow a fluent transition between the outside and inside.

Stone. Wood. Copper

The inside/outside relationship is also expressed in the choice of materials. Three main materials are used – each one with a distinctive connection to the surrounding landscape.

The stone floor lies as a carpet between the outside and inside, simulating in its texture and colours the forest floor running through the house.

The Dinesen solid Douglas wooden planks are used as the predominant material inside the house in the kitchen, ceilings, staircase, windows, walls, and furniture. The wood generates a warm, lined interior and the ceiling slats create a good acoustical environment.

“The wood is a vital part of the appearance and design of The Author’s House. We needed a good quality massive wood which was affordable, yet exclusive by look and feel. It was important to the client to give the house a massive and solid feel and look, which we found in the Dinesen wood.” - Søren Leth, SLETH

Leftover planks are used as furniture and other interior elements giving the raw wood as long a lifespan as possible. The total utilization of the materials – in combination with wood’s obvious climate friendly qualities along with measures such as geothermal heating, makes this house a sustainable one.

Outside, the dark brown-reddish copper façade blends perfectly with the forest and patinates beautifully over time, gradually turning more and more green as the copper oxidizes.

The Author’s House projects a blend of wellness and wellbeing that result in a place for inspiration, reflection and contemplation. All good basis for work joy.