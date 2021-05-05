We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Lazy Bear Pool House / BarlisWedlick

Lazy Bear Pool House / BarlisWedlick

Save this project
Lazy Bear Pool House / BarlisWedlick

© Reto Guntli© Reto Guntli© Reto Guntli© Reto Guntli+ 25

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Old Chatham, United States
  • Architects: BarlisWedlick
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2750
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2014
  • Photographs Photographs:  Reto Guntli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Benjamin Moore, Crate & Barrel, Stone Source, West Elm, Arroyo Craftsman, Crawford & Associates Engineering, Devonian Stone, Gallant and Jones, Harley’s on Beverly, Jon Howell Antiques, Perennials Inc, Schuco, Scott Swimming Pools, Tommy Bahama
  • Structural Engineer:Crawford & Associates Engineering
  • General Contractor:James Romanchuk & Son
  • MEP:Peterson Engineering Group
  • Passive House Consultant:Levy Parnership
  • City:Old Chatham
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli

Text description provided by the architects. The 2,750 sq ft Lazy Bear Poolhouse by BarlisWedlick is located on a 115-acre estate in the Catskill Mountains. A modern twist on traditional rustic architecture, the pool house - which houses a 54-foot-long pool - is an extension of the property’s main house accessible by a passageway constructed partially underground.

Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli

Built with Passive House principles, the larger-than-life pool house features 18-foot-tall triple-glazed windows constructed along the pool’s west side to maximize sunlight. The underground passageway also allows an airtight entry, which creates an 88-degree indoor temperature all year round.

Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli

Ventilation from the ceiling prevents the glass from fogging up from the warm climate. BarlisWedlick intentionally designed the pool house in a different architectural style than the main house, noting that because of its unique size, a matching style would have compromised its proportions.

Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli
Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli
Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli

Over time, the agricultural-style structure with a standing-seam gabled roof and two-toned board-and-batten siding will appear to look ‘older’ than the main house. Four tree-trunk columns run the length of the pool anchoring the structure’s nature-centric look, while white birch logs cover the walls. A leaf-patterned Paul Frankl upholstered sofa and forest-inspired wallpaper further add to the building’s feel of tropical escapism.

Save this picture!
© Reto Guntli
© Reto Guntli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BarlisWedlick
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Lazy Bear Pool House / BarlisWedlick" 05 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961128/lazy-bear-pool-house-barliswedlick> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream