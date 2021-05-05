Kozy's Canvas / KWCA - Kosala Weerasekara Chartered Architects

+ 24

Drafting: Uditha Jayasinghe

Design Assistant: Jenushan

Structural Engineer: Lalindra Perera

Contractor: Kinwes Private Limited

City: Battaramulla

Country: Sri Lanka

Text description provided by the architects. Project is a residence and studio office of An Architect and his family. It is located in the suburb of Sri lanka, facing a Forest reserve and a lake. Framed views of the nature at different levels, collection of different architectural elements and materials weave together making a perfect canvas for the users to paint the story of their life.

The landscape, trees, floor patterns, wooden decks and verandah creates an entrance pathway towards the colorful main door.The design is created to emphasize the nature that surrounds it, while simultaneously blending with it, where the cantilevered spaces and the transparent materials blurs the distinct line between the interior and the outdoors of the spaces, bringing the nature indoors.

The wooden decks create the transition space between inside and outside while making the perfect space for living outdoors. Interiors are simple and created to frame and capture the vistas of the beautiful surrounding. The wide openings make the nature blend in to the inside.