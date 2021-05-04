We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House in Shimogamo / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN

© Matsumura Kohei

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects: ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN, td-Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  109
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matsumura Kohei
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Adobe, Astage, Jw-CAD, LIXIL　, Sanwa Company, YAZAWA
  • Landscape Design:Michikusa, Michikusa, Ogasahara Satoru
  • Architects:td-Atelier, ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
  • Construction:Fuzisaki Gumi Company Limited
  • City:Kyoto
  • Country:Japan
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation of a 40-year-old wooden house built on the approach to Shimogamo Shrine in Kyoto. It is in a great location with a forest-like park on the front and a river on the back. It had an underground storeroom and a loft, and we think the possibility of a space that spreads vertically. Therefore, we considered a wall for a diagonal structure that opens the four layers from the basement to the loft and divides the internal space into two, the forest side and the river side.

© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

The forest side is a dark and quiet space with an approaching diagonal wall, making it a place where individuals can concentrate on their work. The river side is a bright space with a feeling of rising due to the slanted walls spreading upward and natural light, and it is a place where families gather.

© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

The height of each floor is changed little by little, and it is slightly distanced from the diagonal wall. This created a lot of small gaps between the floor and the walls. These various gaps connect the spaces, creating a space where brightness and darkness exude.

© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei
Section
Section
© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

We can experience a rich space by moving up and down in the architecture like a spiral and going back and forth between diagonal walls. It is a house where you can enjoy a collection of many small spaces.

© Matsumura Kohei
© Matsumura Kohei

Project gallery

About this office
td-Atelier
Office
ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsJapan
Cite: "House in Shimogamo / td-Atelier + ENDO SHOJIRO DESIGN" 04 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961067/house-in-shimogamo-td-atelier-plus-endo-shojiro-design> ISSN 0719-8884

