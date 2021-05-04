HACHIKO Warehouse Refurbishment / WE-S architecten

+ 33

City: Merelbeke

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The client wishes to realize a dog therapy center within an existing warehouse of approximately 1.250m2, as well as an adjacent office building of around 120m2. The warehouse has a loading dock on the north side of the site.

The program of demands comprises about 850m2 of a built-up area consisting of a multipurpose room of 225m2, 285m2 of dog facilities, 115m2 of office space, 185m2 of storage space as well as a concierge home. We suggest positioning the double-height training room for dogs centrally within the building. The offices, the polyvalent hall, the kennels, and all logistics facilities are grouped around the training hall. The concierge is housed within the adjacent building (STEP 1).

The office spaces are partially beveled to mark an entry hall, acting as a glass in-between spaces for both buildings (STEP 2). The polyvalent hall on the southeast side is partially rotated in order to realize an adjacent covered terrace (STEP 3). The kennels are angled. This creates an indoor play area for the dogs (STEP 4). On the north side, the volume is also beveled, resulting in a covered loading and unloading space for the delivery of goods (STEP 5).

The result is a pentagonal volume that is linked to the concierge home by a glass in-between space. The existing volumes are thus virtually untouched, with the exception of the glass entrance hall, as well as the roof extension on top of the training hall, providing sufficient daylight into the building (STEP 6).