World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Healthcare
  4. Japan
  Sora No Mori Healthcare Center / Tezuka Architects

Sora No Mori Healthcare Center / Tezuka Architects

Sora No Mori Healthcare Center / Tezuka Architects

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Healthcare, Healthcare Center
Yaese, Japan
  Architects: Tezuka Architects
  Area:  2996
  Year:  2014
  Photographs:  Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Toto, LIXIL　, Microstation, Mitsubishi, Panasonic
  Client:Kyoutsukikai Medical Corporation
  Design Team:Tezuka Architects
  Structure:Ohno JAPAN
  Construction Company:Okidenko Company Limited
  City:Yaese
  Country:Japan
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

"Sora no Mori" is a legally recognized medical facility equipped with the world's highest level of medical staff and the latest equipment, but the people who come are not sick. I wanted to create a village that would gently help the natural desires of their children.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

There used to be a beautiful and deep forest in Okinawa along with architecture that are built from the trees of the forest. Most of those have been lost in the war. This project is an attempt to revive the forest and to create an environment directed towards living amongst nature. Okinawa has a very comfortable climate. Even if the summer sun is strong, if you get close to the shadows, you will be soothed by the refreshing breeze from by the sea. Even in winter, the heat from the sun is sufficient to keep you warm. And during the typhoon seasons, modern structural analysis technology keeps the building stable to enough to withstand the strong winds.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
Plan
Plan
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

Basically, the climate of Okinawa remains the same and it is the most comfortable environment for people to live in. Through this, we will learn the wisdom of living with nature from traditional Okinawan architecture and to push the boundaries of modern cutting-edge structural technology.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
Section & Elevation
Section & Elevation

The architecture has deep eaves and wide corridors where nature can be enjoyed from indoors. It is designed such that the rooms could be opened to the outside and to embrace nature from within. Staying cool in under the shade whilst experiencing the Okinawa breeze.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

Pavilion is lined up at the end of the road, which is all led to the rich Ryukyu limestone floor of Okinawa. It is a relaxing place to rest and stay after the procedure. The examination room is designed as a large living space for patients to receive consultations. Most of the plants that grown in the garden originates from the Ryukyu islands. The plant types are carefully chosen so that they complement with each other, and that the vegetation exist as a way to deliver a calming scent. ‘’Sora no Mori’’ is an architecture that is fully constructed with timber. Different types of wood are carefully selected for the structure as well as the interior finishes in order to achieve a natural textile quality.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

Located in the centre of the design lies a huge windowless building. This is in reference to the base of Shuri Castle surrounded by Ryukyu limestone. It is a high-performance clean room that includes an operating department, egg collection room, artificial insemination room, etc. that make full use of the latest medical technology. The air pressure in each room is controlled, creating a special environment that makes it extremely difficult for bacteria to enter. On the other hand, the operating room and egg collection room, which can be seen by those who can receive treatment, are designed with a wall surface that uses curved lines without corners. Lighting that includes fluctuations controlled by the scene control device creates a relaxing space.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

“Sora no Mori” is a message for the future. It is a "nostalgic future" that incorporates cutting-edge technology while learning from the past. In hopes that this attempt will spread beyond the boundaries of the site as a message to the whole of Okinawa or the whole world.

© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA
© Katsuhisa Kida / FOTOTECA

Project location

Address:Yaese, Shimajiri District, Okinawa, Japan

Tezuka Architects
WoodStone

Healthcare Architecture, healthcare center, Japan
"Sora No Mori Healthcare Center / Tezuka Architects" 03 May 2021. ArchDaily.

