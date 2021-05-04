We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Restaurant & Grocery Store in Monteiro Lobato / Metamoorfose Studio

Restaurant & Grocery Store in Monteiro Lobato / Metamoorfose Studio

© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba© Maíra Acayaba+ 29

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Restaurant
  • Architects: Metamoorfose Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Brasilit, Deca, Jatobá, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect: André Procópio, Aline D`Avola
    © Maíra Acayaba
    Text description provided by the architects. The restaurant-grocery store in Monteiro Lobato was conceived as a strategic project that seeks to cause a positive impact on the region, blend in with the landscape and respond to local economic demands. Located in a rural area near the city of Monteiro Lobato at an altitude of 1,150 meters, the project aimed to meet a simple demand: a grocery store for locals who needed to face a 20-kilometer commute to buy basic supplies, as well as provide support to tourists (café and restrooms) who stopped by to visit the Mirante Pedra de São Francisco (São Francisco Rock Lookout).

    The rock is located in a private property that was opened to the public in the early 2000s. Since then, demands and tourist sightseeing grew and the need to install a project to address local issues became imminent. From the get-go, the project developed by Metamoorfose aimed to use raw materials from the region, take full advantage of construction waste, avoid large soil movements and provide everyone with a pleasant environment that enhanced their surroundings. In order to develop a circular economy, the program was structured to be self-sufficient according to the evolution of use, space and needs – always servicing the local population (rural area) with the sale of basic products that were manufactured in-loco, ultimately generating new jobs geared towards ecotourism. The project’s starting point was designed to foster better integration with the surroundings and contemplation of the sights in an unconventional place. The architectural plan’s concept allows users to go all the way around and discover the different views of the landscape along the way. The modular structure and closings make it possible to grow or reduce the program, enabling greater flexibility and the ability to keep up with the project’s actual transformation over time. In terms of bioclimatic strategies, the slightly loose cover of the lower volumes allows for permanent ventilation, indirect natural lighting, and the existence of a fully open indoor garden, which assists in the overall moisture, generated by plant evapotranspiration. The ground high-floor aids in cooling the building and showcases the land’s natural profile.

    © Maíra Acayaba
    © Maíra Acayaba
    Its circular shape merges with the mountain’s curves and the abundance of transparency provide visitors with an internal route that is always in sync with the outside landscape. The program intends on solving local demands while simultaneously promoting integration with the space in a natural fashion for everybody. From the restaurant to the grocery store, from the café to picnics on the rock, and from sit-down immersive experiences to fleeting visits, all of the program’s features come together to achieve the common goal of contemplating nature and seizing the moment!

    © Maíra Acayaba
    Plan
    Plan
    © Maíra Acayaba
    Com o objetivo de desenvolver uma economia circular o programa foi estruturado de maneira a se sustentar de acordo com a evolução do uso, do espaço e da sua necessidade sempre atendendo também a população local (zona rural) com a venda de produtos básicos e manufaturados também gerando novos empregos voltado para o ecoturismo.

    O partido do projeto foi pensado para a melhor integração com o seu entorno e contemplação das visuais em um lugar nada comum. O conceito da implantação permite ao usuário percorrer toda volta e assim descobrir as diferentes vistas da paisagem ao longo do percurso. A modulação estrutural e seus fechamentos torna possível o crescimento ou redução do programa flexibilizando seus usos e acompanhando sua transformação.

    © Maíra Acayaba
    Como estratégias bioclimáticas, a cobertura levemente solta dos volumes mais baixos permite a ventilação permanente, iluminação natural indireta e a existência de um jardim interno totalmente aberto que colabora com a umidade gerado pela evapotranspiração das plantas. O piso elevado do solo possibilita o resfriamento do edifício e evidencia o perfil natural do terreno.

    © Maíra Acayaba
    Sua forma circular se funde com as curvas das montanhas e a abundância de transparência oferece aos visitantes um percurso interno sempre acompanhando a paisagem externa. Seu programa pretende resolver uma demanda local e ao mesmo tempo possibilitar a integração com o espaço de forma natural e para todos.

    Do restaurante ao mercadinho, do café ao piquenique na pedra e da permanência a passagem, todas as suas funções se unem com um objetivo comum de contemplar a natureza e aproveitar o momento!

    © Maíra Acayaba
    Project gallery

