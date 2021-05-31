Architecture in Mexico: Projects that Highlight the Sonora Territory

Save this picture! Bar del Parque La Ruina / Tamen Arquitectura. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Sonora is a state located in the northwestern region of Mexico geographically bordering the states of Arizona in the United States, Chihuahua, Sinaloa and facing the Sea of Cortez. It has 179,503 km² of surface being the second least extensive state in the country. Its capital and most populated city is Hermosillo. However, other important localities are Ciudad Obregón, Guaymas, Nogales, Agua Prieta and Navojoa.

There are several reasons why Sonora is a state that is becoming more and more relevant on the national scene, some of them are due to the tourist interest in the landscapes that frame the Sierra Madre Occidental, the contrast of the desert with the coast of the Sea. Cortés, gastronomy and extensive culture. Currently, due to the interest and growth of the population and cities, contemporary Mexican architects and architects have dedicated themselves to constructing some buildings of a residential, cultural and recreational nature that are showing common gestures that make up the new architecture of the region. Here are some examples within this territory so that you can continue exploring the architecture of Mexico.

Housing

Save this picture! Casa Sal / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Save this picture! Casa MRE / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Save this picture! Residencia 53 / Imativa Arquitectos. Image © Saúl Sadam Durazo (Sonora Pontiak)

Restaurantes

Save this picture! Bar del Parque La Ruina / Tamen Arquitectura. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Save this picture! Light / TAMEN arq. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Oficinas

Save this picture! Remodelación Edificio MA / Azul Celeste. Image © Alexander Potiomki

Save this picture! Revitalización Edificio Niños Héroes / Grupo Arsciniest. Image © Juan Luis Fernández M.

Deportes

Save this picture! Estadio Sonora / 3Arquitectura. Image Cortesía de Gobierno del Estado de Sonora

Educación

Save this picture! Colegio San José / Carte Arquitectos. Image © Daniel Márquez

