  3. Rojkind Arquitectos, Esrawe Studio and Slade Architecture to Design a Beach Club in New Jersey

Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture

Rojkind Arquitectos, Esrawe Studio, and Slade Architecture have unveiled their proposal for a 2,685-square-meter beach club in New Jersey, United States. According to the firms, the project seeks to activate the beachside of the street and provide amenities and services to the beach in this town resort.

© Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture

As explained by the authors, "the cast-in-place concrete structure provides an elevated pool deck and associated amenities about 15’ above the boardwalk. This is also the zoning height limit on this site. Cast in place concrete columns support the deck and extend onto the north lot to provide a shade canopy with seating and other open public amenities. The FEMA flood plane limits the base height of the building. The building base on the south lot contains dressing rooms, a sand gym space, and private cabanas. There are also public restrooms and showers on the north side of this building base. These public facilities serve the beach and the shaded lot to the north, integrating the private and public facilities."

Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture

"A privacy screen along the west side of the building is composed of precast concrete cylinders mounted on a thin steel frame. This screen refers to the ubiquitous beach fencing as well as beach grass found along the entire shore. This precast screen element is full height and extends eight feet above the pool deck on the street side to provide privacy. The precast tubes and steel support taper along the north and east ends until only the thin metal support is left as a railing on the beachside, allowing open views of the ocean."

Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture
Renders by Yair Ugarte. Image © Esrawe Studio + Rojkind Arquitectos + Slade Architecture

Architecture, Interior Design, Furniture: Rojkind Arquitectos, Slade Architecture, Esrawe Studio, Anda Andrei Design
Branding: Cadena Concept Design
Rojkind Arquitectos: Michel Rojkind, Ricardo Hernández, Fernando Mallet, Edgardo Tovar, Yoshio Fukumori
Slade Architecture: Hayes Slade AIA, James Slade FAIA, Magdalena Stoenescu AIA, Matt Fischer, Tian Gao, Christina Rubino, Jianbo Zhong.
Esrawe Studio: Héctor Esrawe, Javier García-Rivera, Armando Román, Jacobo Mendoza
Cadena Concept Design: Ignacio Cadena, Rocío Serna
Scale models: Elí Ambris, Alejandro Uribe, David Flores
Renders: Yair Ugarte
Civil Engineering: Bowman Consulting
Cost Estimator: Accucost
MEP Engineering: AMA
Structural Engineering: GMS

