World
DGB Apartments / Estudio MMX

DGB Apartments / Estudio MMX

© Rafael Gamo© Rafael Gamo© Dane Alonso© Rafael Gamo+ 25

Apartments, Residential
  • Architects: Estudio MMX
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7901 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Rafael Gamo, Dane Alonso
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe Systems Incorporated, KONE Elevadores, Mosaicos San Miguel, Robert McNeel & Associates
    © Rafael Gamo
    Text description provided by the architects. The building is located in a quiet urban environment which stands 1000 feet (300 meters) away from Bosque de Chapultepec, the biggest park in Mexico City. The project has a semi-basement and three floors that hold three 3400 sq. ft (320 sq. m) residences.

    © Dane Alonso
    Plan - Ground floor
    Plan - Ground floor
    © Rafael Gamo
    © Rafael Gamo
    The main design premises were privacy, flexibility, and independence, as well as green landscapes and generous outdoor areas. Estudio MMX explores the idea of intertwining the units for better adequacy to the particularities of the site while guaranteeing that all the apartments have access to outdoor spaces, large façade fronts with views, and gardens at different levels.

    © Dane Alonso
    © Rafael Gamo
    The public and private spaces of each unit are closely linked to the terraces and the central patio, bestowing spatial and visual amplitude to the units. Based on a traditional patio scheme, the building integrates the void as a garden that interweaves the public areas of the programme. The patio, alongside the large outdoor terraces facing the street front, create a sequence of continuous open spaces with multiple direction views towards the city and the building itself.

    © Dane Alonso
    © Rafael Gamo
    Section 02
    © Rafael Gamo
    Cite: "DGB Apartments / Estudio MMX" [Departamentos DGB / Estudio MMX] 03 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960913/dgb-apartments-estudio-mmx> ISSN 0719-8884

