We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. MGS and Turf Design $5 Billion University of Canberra Campus Masterplan Transformation

MGS and Turf Design $5 Billion University of Canberra Campus Masterplan Transformation

Save this article
MGS and Turf Design $5 Billion University of Canberra Campus Masterplan Transformation

MSG Architects and Turf Design Studio have designed a 20-year masterplan for the University of Canberra in Australia. With an investment of over $5 billion of the university's Bruce campus, the project would include new light rail connections for the Belconnen community, as well as an indoor arena and sports center. In total, the project would include over 60,000 square meters of university facilities and over 200,000 square meters of commercial buildings.

Courtesy of Doug and WolfCourtesy of Doug and WolfCourtesy of Doug and WolfMGS and Turf Design $5 Billion University of Canberra Campus Masterplan Transformation+ 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Doug and Wolf
Courtesy of Doug and Wolf

Designed around a series of interconnected hubs, the project focuses on themes of health, aging, learning and housing. As the university notes, the masterplan would accommodate a campus population of 45,000, consisting of 12,000 residents, 15,000 students and a business population of at least 18,000. The masterplan centers on the combination of spaces for people to live, learn and work. 

Save this picture!
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Doug and Wolf
Courtesy of Doug and Wolf

University of Canberra vice-chancellor Paddy Nixon said that, “We also want to expand the sporting facilities available to the community – welcoming our neighbors to use the grounds for their exercise and recreational activities." The design team explained that even as the campus increases in density, its bush character will be preserved, "offering a recognizable point of difference and uniquely Australian experience for campus users."

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Doug and Wolf
Courtesy of Doug and Wolf

A series of neighborhoods will be linked by learning walks and corridors: pedestrian-prioritized zones that provide and showcase opportunities for learning and engagement, with supporting social, natural, and retail spaces. The Campus core, as the central neighborhood, will continue to be the focal point of all activity, supporting students, staff, and the broader community.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "MGS and Turf Design $5 Billion University of Canberra Campus Masterplan Transformation" 06 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960897/mgs-and-turf-design-5-dollars-billion-university-of-canberra-campus-masterplan-transformation> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream