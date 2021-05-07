We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Call for Submission: From Your Eyes to my Eyes

Call for Submission: From Your Eyes to my Eyes

Would you like to participate in the latest project by renowned photographer, Aldo Amoretti?

Places tell a lot about us, about our experiences. Share it with Aldo Amoretti, so you can tell a story together. If there is a piece of architecture that has particularly moved you, a place with a particular history or a landscape that deserves to be told, don't doubt to submit it to @aldoamoretti.

Aldo Amoretti, himself will choose one and come himself to visit and photograph it. The selected work will be widely published on Archdaily, Bauwelt, and The Tree Mag along with selected ones.

Please send all documentation (images, maps etc...) to: email info@aldoamoretti.com or Direct Message on Aldo Amoretti's Instagram, @aldoamoretti

  • Title

    Call for Submission: From Your Eyes to my Eyes

  • Type

    Call for Submissions

  • Organizers

    Aldo Amoretti Photographer

  • Submission Deadline

    May 17, 2021 12:50 PM

  • Price

    Free

