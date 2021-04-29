RSHP Architects and CNADRI Win Competition to Design New Green Portal of the Bao’an International Airport

In a competition organized by Shenzhen Airport, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners (RSHP) and China Northeast Architectural Design & Research Institute (CNADRI) have won a competition to design the Terminal 4 Bao’an International Airport in Shenzhen, China. The winning design offers a new 400,000 sqm building with connections to existing and new transport infrastructure, as well as a space that promotes passenger interaction and wellbeing, all while maintaining a safe post-pandemic environment.

Several internationally-acclaimed architects have taken part in the design of the Shenzhen Airport over the years. Terminal 3 was designed by Italian architects Massimiliano & Doriana Fuksas of Studio Fuskas in 2013, and Aedas has recently been awarded the design and construction of the new Shenzhen Airport Satellite Concourse. In addition, architecture firm Grimshaw was selected as the winner of an international competition to design the Shenzhen Airport East Integrated Transport Hub.

Save this picture! Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport / Studio Fuksas. Image © Studio Fuskas

Save this picture! Grimshaw Wins Competition to Transform Shenzhen Airport Terminal into Green Hub. Image Courtesy of Grimshaw

RSHP's design focuses on providing passengers with a unique experience of exploration, wellbeing, and comfort, an approach that will reflect what next generation airports will look like. The terminal will sit at the center of a new ‘airport city’ and will include a 10,000 sqm central garden space, becoming an iconic portal that welcomes thousands of people daily. From this garden space, a network of lush pathways branch out, leading to the airside, landside, and transportation connections of the terminal.

Related Article Grimshaw Wins Competition to Transform Shenzhen Airport Terminal into Green Hub

The design aims to meet a number of key sustainable design objectives and reimagine what a traditional terminal looks like, replacing the concept 'front door' with a city-oriented portal. The structure's compact form provides an optimized surface-to-volume ratio, maximizing natural light diffusion and controlling solar gain. To further promote the designers' sustainable approach, the terminal includes extensive vegetation, displacement ventilation, and rainwater harvesting, minimizing the building's energy consumption. In addition, a big portion of the project is to be prefabricated off-site, limiting the carbon footprint.

Save this picture! Aedas Wins Two International Competitions to Design Airports in Shenzhen and Hong Kong. Image © Aedas

RSHP and CNADRI will realize the project with AECOM and Railway 2. Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners is an international architectural practice with offices across London, Paris, Shanghai, and Sydney. The practice is currently designing Terminal 3, Taoyuan Airport in Taiwan, and their first energy positive building ‘Aile Est’ or East wing in the Geneva Airport, Switzerland. As for CNADRI, it is one of the six largest national design institutes in China, with an extensive portfolio of urban planning design and consultation, architecture, structure, MP&E, interior design, and geotechnical survey among others.

News via Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners