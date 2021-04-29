KCAP Designs Gouda Station Mixed-Use Tower in the Netherlands

Save this picture! Courtesy of KCAP Architects & Planners

KCAP Architects & Planners have designed a new mixed-use building at the rail station of Gouda. The design takes the form of a public plinth with a program of hotel, apartments and amenities. Created for ABC Vastgoed, the project aims to enhance the areas surrounding the existing rail stop and its overall quality as the final piece in a larger redevelopment of the station's northern area.

Called Kavel 5, the project in the Netherlands will be located on a narrow plot next to the Huis van de Stad, Cinema Gouda and the station entrance. As the firm notes, in this urban context, the new building was made to "fit in with the nearby iconic architecture but also reveal its own characteristic appearance." The new mixed-use building designed by KCAP aspires to improve the liveliness and safety of the station precinct during the day and at night. Formally, the volume of the building was made to refer to its urban context.

For pedestrians, the double-height transparent plinth offers space for a public program that is immediately visible. Above, the design provides for a lower building section with hotel functions and a roof terrace offering views towards the station. The team explains that an accent in height will be created on the northern side where the apartments are located. The aim is that the mixture of program interacts with the functions already present in the area to improve the facilities' economic sustainability.

The building's program includes a transparent, double-height coffee bar as the heart of the square and living room of the building. Above, in a transparent level with publicly accessible amenities, the building comprises a hotel of 100+ rooms, and several apartments of different sizes. Outside, there will be planting beds and paving accents in the pubic plaza to guide walking and cycling flows. The landscape design was made with regards to the square in front of the Huis van de Stad and the space next to the Cinema.

Kavel 5's building permit is expected by the end of 2021.

News via KCAP Architects & Planners