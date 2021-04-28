Last Week To Submit Your Projects To The 2021 World Architecture Festival

Save this picture! LocHal Public Library by Civic architects, Braaksma & Roos Architectenbureau, Inside Outside / Petra Blaisse - 2019 World Building of the Year. Photo © Stijn Bollaert

The awards entry deadline is next Friday, May 7th, 2021, allowing all completed and future projects up until this date to have the chance to compete in the awards program.

For the first time, the World Architecture Festival will take place in Lisbon, from the 1-3 December 2021. The annual global awards program is now open for entries to all international architects and designers. WAF attracts more than 1000 entries each year to compete in Completed Building, Future Project and Interior categories.

World Architecture Festival is the only architecture awards where all shortlisted practices present their projects live, in front of festival delegates and the judging panels at the festival in Lisbon.

In addition to individual category winners, international judging panels will choose the best building of the year, the best future project, the best completed landscape, and the best interior project.

This year the judging panel will consist of more than 145 judges representing 48+ countries and will be joined by some of the world-leading experts including; Abdelkader Damani, Kim Herforth Nielsen, Mariana Simas, Lily Jencks and Todd Langstaff-Gowan.

Past winners are a roll-call of significant architects from across the world including Foster & Partners, Zaha Hadid Architects; Snohetta; BIG; Isay Weinfeld; Perkins & Will; Rogers Stirk Harbour; FJMT and Sou Fujimoto.

Alongside the World Architecture Festival sits its sister festival; World Festival of Interiors - INSIDE. World Festival of Interiors is a feast of creativity, inspiration and knowledge for the interiors industry and is now open for awards entries, this year with two new categories. Comprising the most original and exciting interiors from the last 12 months, projects can be entered across 11 diverse categories.

