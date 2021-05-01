CAF House / Estudio MMX

+ 16

Houses • Architects: Estudio MMX

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2992 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2015

Photographs Photographs: Rafael Gamo

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Novaceramic

Collaborators: Olivia Hansberg, Javier Moctezuma

Structural Engineer: CDI

Main Contractor:: ID Construcciones

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. A field in Hidalgo, a state in Mexico that has magnificent views towards a golf course and a dam, shelters Casa CAF a project done by Estudio MMX. In addition to complying with the client´s requirements and the site conditions, the project embeds in its design and execution the rigorous implementation of the residential regulations that encourage the scenery´s hegemony.

The architectural program is centered on giving priority to views of the landscape to the majority of the spaces in the house taking advantage of the descending topography of the small site and integrating a generous garden enjoyed by its inhabitants and visitors. The main character of the project, the garden, adds to the ground floor communal areas creating spatial continuity between the entrance and the back connected to the golf course.

Reading the requirements and the regulations the design was developed combining the different volumes with the grades where the fragmentation and the inclined faces of the roofs are essential. The pyramid figure answers to the need of distributing the mayor are on the ground floor resulting in a house that has the ability to function in a semi-desert climate with intense hot days and freezing cold nights.

Concrete, steel, wood, and apparent ocher partition emphasize the different geometries obtained in the design process and are complemented by elements that give character and warmth to space. From all angles, the rural country house relating to a barn may be tell apart on the mountain slope overlooking the lake, reinforcing the presence of its structure and the geometry of its rooftops.