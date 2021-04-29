We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. India
  5. The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School / Diana Kellogg Architects

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School / Diana Kellogg Architects

Save this project
The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School / Diana Kellogg Architects

© Vinay Panjwani© Vinay Panjwani© Vinay Panjwani© Vinay Panjwani+ 36

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Cultural Architecture, Learning, Schools
Salkha, India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School is an architectural marvel designed by Diana Kellogg of Diana Kellogg Architects and commissioned by CITTA, a non-profit organization that supports development in some of the most economically challenged, geographically remote or marginalized communities in the world.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani
Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School will serve more than 400 girls, from kindergarten to class 10, from below the poverty line residing in the mystic Thar Desert region of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan, India -- where female literacy barely touches 32%. The school will be the first in a complex of three buildings known as the GYAAN Center, which will also consist of The Medha - a performance and art exhibition space with a library and museum, and The Women’s Cooperative where local artisans will teach mothers and other women weaving and embroidery techniques from the region.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The GYAAN Center will empower and educate women, helping them establish economic independence for themselves, their families, and their communities. Since the GYAAN Center is designed by a woman for women, Kellogg looked at feminine symbols across cultures when starting the design process -- specifically symbols of strength, landing on a structure of three ovals to represent the power of femininity and infinity, as well as replicate the planes of the sand-dunes in the region of Jaisalmer.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani
Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School is made entirely out of local hand-carved Jaisalmer sandstone by local craftsmen. It was vital to Kellogg to include the community in a building made for the community. Using local material to create infrastructure helped reduce carbon emissions, and Kellogg chose to build a solar panel canopy on the roof as a cooling system where temperatures peak close to 120 degrees. Both the canopy and jalis keep the heat out and the elliptical shape of the structure also helps bring aspects of sustainability creating a cooling panel of airflow.  

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

The GYAAN Center will equip young women with the tools to further their education and independence as well as raise awareness surrounding the issues faced by women in India on a global scale.

Save this picture!
© Vinay Panjwani
© Vinay Panjwani

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Salkha, Rajasthan 345001, India

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Diana Kellogg Architects
Office

Products

StoneBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureSchoolsIndia
Cite: "The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School / Diana Kellogg Architects" 29 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960824/the-rajkumari-ratnavati-girls-school-diana-kellogg-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream