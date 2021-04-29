We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Brazil
  5. Santa Cruz Library / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Santa Cruz Library / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

Save this project
Santa Cruz Library / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados

© André Scarpa© André Scarpa© André Scarpa© André Scarpa+ 55

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Library
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1786
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  André Scarpa
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: REKA, Artalum, Deca, Fernando Jaeger, Hunter Douglas, Iguzzinni, Novidario, Ovo, Paulo Alves, Pertech, REFAX, Riccó, Securit, Veda
  • Architects (Principals):Vinicius Andrade, Marcelo Morettin, Marcelo Maia Rosa, Renata Andrulis
  • Project Coordinators:Izabel Sigaud; Eduardo Miller
  • Design Team:Raphael Souza, Fernanda Mangini, Murilo Zidan, Daniel Zahoul, Fernanda Carlovich, Guilherme Torres
  • Engineering:Ycon Engenharia
  • Landscape:Marcelo Faisal Paisagismo
  • City:São Paulo
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Text description provided by the architects. The contest of a new library of Colégio Santa Cruz, one of the important traditional schools of São Paulo, emerged throughout the process of campus modernization and restructuring, with the aim of free areas integration. Due to the privileged footprint, at the centre of the campus, the original project was not corresponding to the building importance, since it was not integrated with the whole environment.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The project proposal consists of the comprehensive view of the building complex and campus free areas. Leading to the concept of intervention which contributes to the environment, ahead of the building performance appreciation as an isolated object.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Groung Floor Plan
Groung Floor Plan

The site visit enabled the understanding of important occupational dynamics, just as free areas used to provide living spaces and social interaction. Dynamics comprehension became essential for the project development  and program rearrangement. The ground level as free space is one of the most important aspects for people flow and socialization, strengthening the aspect of a meeting space.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Library principal space is placed on the upper floor, preserved and suspended over the ground. Computer and “maker” rooms were relocated on the ground floor, composing the close nucleus. Consequently, buzzing activities are outside the library quiet space, which is on the upper floor. The mezzanine is composed by administratives rooms and control areas. Beside this area, the whole library has double ceiling height, providing a wide and flexible space, aspects that guided the project.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Vertical circulation and services core became more comprehensive. Besides that, cores were relocated on the facade, providing natural ventilation and lighting. In order to contribute to the complex appreciation, one remarkable aspect was identified on ground layout, a clear geometric pattern present on urbanization and landscaping. From this observation, the idea to concept a building through geometric simple shapes. Enabling the harmonious insertion of the new building at Santa Cruz campus.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa
Save this picture!
Perspective Section
Perspective Section

The building was arranged as a series of squares, providing activities flexibility. Moreover, the structure concept was projected to stem from a simple grid, without large spans, allowing the light volumetry, besides the fast and economic construction.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

The constructive system proposal is composed by a reduced number of industrial elements: a super- structure mixed of steel profile and slabs; prefabricated concrete panels, aluminium and glass joinery closures; dry-wall intern divisions; and also trim industrialized components the rationale construction were kept and improved by the light and modulated structure. The coverage solution was simplified with metallic structure and metal tiles.

Save this picture!
© André Scarpa
© André Scarpa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryBrazil
Cite: "Santa Cruz Library / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados" [Biblioteca Santa Cruz / Andrade Morettin Arquitetos Associados] 29 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960823/santa-cruz-library-andrade-morettin-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream