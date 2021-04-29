We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Chalet on Powder Mountain / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Chalet on Powder Mountain / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

  Project Team:Matthieu Darcourt , Ou Ueno
  Architect:Schemata Architects
  Collaborating Architects:Lloyd Architects AOR
Text description provided by the architects. This chalet is located just slightly north of the top of a gentle slope that stretches fromnorth to south in the natural park in Powder Mountain, Utah, USA. It sits at the northernend of a cluster of chalets spread out to the south, and one can enjoy theview to thesouth from the second floor. It is a great place to access both the town and the ski resort,and enjoy the magnificent view to the north.

First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
After skiing, they would step off the ski slope and approach the chalet from the southside of the site to take a break. They would go into themud room, take off ski clothesand skis, hang them there to dry, take a shower on the same floor, change inon ofthebedrooms, and go upstairs. The upper floor where one can enjoy the magnificent viewon the north side has a spacious balcony resulted from the setback regulation, kitchen,dining room, and living room where they would enjoy the view, delicious food anddrinks,light the fireand have a good time together after a long day of skiing.

Since thebuilding islocated inanatural park, it is subject to very strict building regulations and thebuildable area is small. This extremely compact building is designed to take up themaximum allowable volume. The compact size is perfect for experiencing the grandeurofnature, giving you a sense of being nestled in it.

Section BB
Section BB
Structurally, the lower floor is constructed with steel frames to maintain an appropriatedistance between the slope and the building, and a highly insulated wooden structure isplaced on top of the steel frames to protect the indoor environment. The expression ofthe wooden materials harmonizes and integrates with the surrounding land and stonesin summer, and evokes the warmth of home against the white snow in winter.

