We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architectural Photographers
  3. I.M. Pei & Partners' Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art Captured by Nipun Prabhakar

I.M. Pei & Partners' Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art Captured by Nipun Prabhakar

Save this article
I.M. Pei & Partners' Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art Captured by Nipun Prabhakar

On the week commemorating American-Chinese architect I.M Pei’s birthday, Delhi-based photographer and photojournalist, Nipun Prabhakar, has shared with us a series of images of I.M Pei & Partners’ building, the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art. The firm was commissioned in 1968 by Cornell University to build the university’s museum that would also serve as a teaching facility and cultural center for the educational community. The building was completed in 1973 and was awarded the American Institute of Architects Honor Award in 1975.

© Nipun Prabhakar© Nipun Prabhakar© Nipun Prabhakar© Nipun Prabhakar+ 21

Located in the university's campus in Ithaca, New York, the building directly responds to its site in terms of size, direct relationship with the surrounding, and orientations. The result is a massive concrete structure, of 9 floors and 61000 square feet, with a fifth-floor that cantilevers over the surrounding gardens, offering striking views of the open-air sculpture park below. The museum’s interiors are open spaces that house galleries and exhibition spaces with plenty of natural light and horizontal views of the exteriors.

Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar

These images were taken over time and through the different seasons and as the artist, Nipun Prabhakar, appreciates, “The Buff-coloured, poured-in-place concrete, in a way, acts like a canvas where nature could reflect its moods in different shades. It's something you can see in the photos.” 

Related Article

Spotlight: I.M. Pei

Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar

“I found it very simple and muted, as in a way it is giving the podium to the artworks and exhibitions inside it to speak, rather than doing it itself. At the same time, it's a strong and opaque vertical structure standing its ground firmly, like in a way its strength symbolises the importance of museums.”

Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar

In 2011, the firm, now Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, undertook an extension to the original building, adding 17200 sq ft of new construction and 6000 sq ft in renovations, in the form of a pavilion connected to the original building by two underground levels. Discover ArchDaily’s full collection of I.M Pei’s work and check below the photo essay by Nipun Prabhakar.

Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar
Save this picture!
© Nipun Prabhakar
© Nipun Prabhakar

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Paula Pintos
Author

#Tags

NewsArticles
Cite: Paula Pintos. "I.M. Pei & Partners' Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art Captured by Nipun Prabhakar" 30 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960800/im-pei-and-partners-herbert-f-johnson-museum-of-art-captured-by-nipun-prabhakar> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream