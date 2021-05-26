Advertisement

  Bucolic Landscapes: 15 Country Houses in Portugal

Bucolic Landscapes: 15 Country Houses in Portugal

Bucolic Landscapes: 15 Country Houses in Portugal

With a population of a little over ten million people, of which almost two-thirds are living in urban areas, Portugal is still one of the most rural countries in Europe to this day. A significant part of the population is distributed along the Atlantic Ocean coast, concentrated mainly in Lisbon and Porto, which account for almost half of the country's residents, resulting in a large and sparsely populated inland area with predominantly rural characteristics.

Despite the low density and the countryside atmosphere, these regions are not lacking in quality architecture. Many buildings - mostly residential - stand out for their ability to blend into the landscape, repurpose old structures, or pay homage to local vernacular techniques. The following 15 country houses are examples of this:

Eco Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade

Location: Vila Pouca de Aguiar

Eco Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Eco Houses / Luís Rebelo de Andrade. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Twin Houses / extrastudio

Location: Sesimbra

Twin Houses / extrastudio. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Twin Houses / extrastudio. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Meco / Atelier RUA

Location: Aldeia do Meco

House in Meco / atelier Rua. Courtesy of Atelier RUA
House in Meco / atelier Rua. Courtesy of Atelier RUA

Treetop House / João Marques Franco

Location: Ponte da Barca

Treetop House / João Marques Franco. Photo © Primeiro Plano Audiovisual
Treetop House / João Marques Franco. Photo © Primeiro Plano Audiovisual

Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos

Location: Península de Troia

Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos. Photo © João Guimarães
Eco Tróia Resort House / GSS arquitectos. Photo © João Guimarães

Forja House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos

Location: Cinfães

Forja House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos. Photo © José Campos
Forja House / Pablo Pita Arquitectos. Photo © José Campos

AB House / FCC Arquitectura (in Portuguese)

Location: Paredes

Casa AB / FCC Arquitectura. Photo © Bruno Barbosa
Casa AB / FCC Arquitectura. Photo © Bruno Barbosa

Villa Além / Valerio Olgiati

Location: n/d

Villa Além / Valerio Olgiati. Courtesy of Archive Olgiati
Villa Além / Valerio Olgiati. Courtesy of Archive Olgiati

House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa

Location: Parada do Monte

House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa. Photo © André Cepeda
House in Melgaço / Nuno Brandão Costa. Photo © André Cepeda

Ring House / CSAA

Location: Corroios

Ring House / CSAA. Photo © José Campos
Ring House / CSAA. Photo © José Campos

Casas Caiadas / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

Location: Arraiolos

Casas Caiadas / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Casas Caiadas / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos. Photo © Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

House in Águeda / nu.ma | unipessoal

Location: n/d

House in Águeda / nu.ma | unipessoal. Photo © Ivo Tavares Studio
House in Águeda / nu.ma | unipessoal. Photo © Ivo Tavares Studio

Mima House / Marta Brandão + Mário Sousa

Location: Algarve

Mima House / Marta Brandão + Mário Sousa. Photo © José Campos
Mima House / Marta Brandão + Mário Sousa. Photo © José Campos

Casa dos Caseiros / SAMF Arquitectos

Location: Mesão Frio

Casa dos Caseiros / SAMF Arquitectos. Photo © José Campos
Casa dos Caseiros / SAMF Arquitectos. Photo © José Campos

Houses Etosoto Cabo Espichel / Studio Combo

Location: Sesimbra

Houses Etosoto Cabo Espichel / Studio Combo. Photo © Guillaume Guerin
Houses Etosoto Cabo Espichel / Studio Combo. Photo © Guillaume Guerin

