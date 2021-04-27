Pine Needles Residence / NDD

+ 63

Architecture: Soheil Nakhshab

Engineering: Coffey Engineering

Landscape: L &M Landscape

HVAC: Aireforce Heating & Air

Custom Millwork: William Washburn

Pool: Judd Pool Construction

City: Del Mar

Country: United States

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Pine Needles Residence pays homage to the original mid-century era style of architecture infused with today’s modern elements: post and beam construction, multiple atriums to bring in natural light, floor-to-ceiling glass, and built-in furniture are just some of the unique features you will find here. The home’s most prevalent highlight is the natural connections between indoor and outdoor spaces. Each room has a direct view of or access to the ethereal beauty of the Torrey Pine tree- and sandstone-filled lot. The best of both worlds—although it’s located only a few blocks from the ocean, it feels like a cozy abode nestled deep within a dreamy forest.

While the City of Del Mar maintains one of the most stringent design review processes in the county in order to preserve the natural aesthetic and charm of the small beach community, Nakhshab was up for the challenge. His preference for proportional, sustainable design satisfied the City’s guidelines as well as those of the adjacent property owners, allowing him to achieve project approval in a fraction of the time it typically demands.

The details were meticulously pored over. The goal was to create clean lines and transitions between the materials throughout the home, and it netted some unique and elegant results. At NDD, we believe that structural design is as beautiful as it is necessary. Our structural details become part of the architecture of the building, resulting in features like an exposed post and beam detailing, exposed masonry block walls, and more.

Whereas many designers expertly disguise or hide structural elements, we prefer to incorporate them into the finish of the home. The finished product is a 5,000 square foot LEED-certified two-story residence featuring four bedrooms, each with its own en suite full bath and private patio, and an additional two powder rooms, pool bathroom, and outdoor shower. The home also has an office, elevator, swimming pool and jacuzzi, firepit, two custom fireplaces, multiple decks, and a private laundry area. Our goal for the home was to create a comfortable, private space for all its residents and also to maximize the natural light and beauty of the property and its foliage.