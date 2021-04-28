Hotel Equino / Gabarra Arquitectes

+ 27

City: Lérida

Country: Spain

Text description provided by the architects. The new equipment is located in a rural environment very close to the city of Lleida, with scattered buildings and very different uses between them.

The objective of this project, besides being a resting space for eleven competition horses, is to reclaim their place (locus) and original context; respond to the agricultural environment and generate a starting point to transform and recover it. It has opted to industrialize the construction process: a 1.80-meter high wall was built that received the modular wooden structure of the enclosure walls.

On these, the wooden trusses attached help to generate a rhythm inside. Ultimately, the entire exterior perimeter is lined with wooden slats so they generate texture and color based on solar radiation and that integrate the volume of the project in the context.