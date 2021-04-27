TECLA Technology and Clay 3D Printed House / Mario Cucinella Architects

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Iago Corazza© Iago Corazza© Iago Corazza© Iago Corazza+ 13

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Massa Lombarda, Italy
  • Project Manager:Irene Giglio
  • Project Team:Augusto Barichello
  • Sustainability Research:SOS – School of Sustainability, Bologna, Italy (Postgraduate Training Center founded by Mario Cucinella): Lorenzo Porcelli, Stefano Rosso, Lori Zillante
  • Collaborative 3 D Printing Technology Project Team:WASP: Massimo Moretti (Founder), Alberto Chiusoli, Francesco De Fabritiis, Lapo Naldoni, Massimo Visonà
  • 3 D Model/Images:SOS – School of Sustainability, Bologna, Italy (Postgraduate Training Center founded by Mario Cucinella)
  • Physical Model:WASP, Massa Lombarda, Ravenna, Italy
  • Structure Infilling Material:Local raw soil
  • Landscape Project:Frassinago
  • Structure Project:Milan Ingegneria
  • Lighting Project:Lucifero’s
  • Construction Supervision Team:WASP
  • City:Massa Lombarda
  • Country:Italy
© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

Text description provided by the architects. The first eco-sustainable housing model 3D printed entirely from local raw earth. This genuinely innovative and pioneering approach was conceived from the start as a joint project between the two firms, who worked closely throughout the project’s design and construction.

Section
Section

Metaphorically inspired by one of Italo Calvino's ‘invisible cities’ - the city in continuous construction - the name TECLA evokes the strong link between past and future by combining the matter and spirit of timeless ancient homes with the world of 21st-century technological production.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

Located in Massa Lombarda (Ravenna, Italy), TECLA has become a reality thanks to the eco-sustainability research of the SOS - School of Sustainability (training center founded by Mario Cucinella), the pioneering research projects of Mario Cucinella Architects and the collaborative 3D printing technology of WASP.

TECLA is an innovative circular housing model that brings together research on vernacular construction practices, the study of bioclimatic principles and the use of natural and local materials. It is a nearly zero-emission project: its casing and the use of an entirely local material allows for the reduction of waste and scraps. This and the use of raw earth make TECLA a pioneering example of low-carbon housing.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

For this project, Mario Cucinella Architects not only explored housing solutions in formal aesthetic terms, it also studied the building’s shape in relation to its climate and latitude. In addition, the composition of the earth mixture responds to local climatic conditions and the filling of the envelope is parametrically optimised to balance thermal mass, insulation and ventilation according to the climate needs.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

Born from a research project by Mario Cucinella (Founder and Creative Director of Mario Cucinella Architects) and through the vision of Massimo Moretti (Founder of WASP), TECLA responds to the increasingly serious climate emergency, to the need for sustainable homes at Km0 and to the great global issue of the housing emergency that will have to be faced - particularly in the context of urgent crises generated, for example, by large migrations or natural disasters.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

TECLA is a composition of two continuous elements that through a sinuous and uninterrupted sine curve culminate in two circular skylights that convey the ‘zenith light’.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

The atypical shape, from the geometry to the external ridges, has enabled the structural balance of the construction - both during the 3D printing phase of the envelope and once the covering is completed - giving life to an organic and visually coherent design.

With an area of about 60 square meters, it comprises a living zone with a kitchen and a night zone which includes services. The furnishings - partly printed in local earth and integrated into the raw-earth structure, and partly designed to be recycled or reused - reflect the philosophy of a circular house model.

Floor plan
Floor plan
Section
Section

The technological research of WASP, specialised in Km0 3D printing from raw earth, has led to an innovative 3D printing technology called Crane WASP, the first in the world to be modular and multilevel, designed to build construction works collaboratively. TECLA uses two synchronised printer arms simultaneously, thanks to software capable of optimising movements, avoiding collisions and ensuring streamlined operation. Each printer unit has a printing area of 50 square meters which therefore makes it possible to build independent housing modules in a few days.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

In brief: TECLA can be delivered with 200 hours of printing, 7000 machine codes (G-code), 350 12 mm layers, 150 km of extrusion, 60 cubic meters of natural materials for an average consumption of less than 6 kW.

© Iago Corazza
© Iago Corazza

